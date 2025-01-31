Luh Tyler Channels The 2000s Successfully On "Florida Boy"

BY Zachary Horvath 740 Views
luh tylerluh tyler
We are getting early 2000s flashbacks in the best way.

Given how young Luh Tyler was when he started rapping (16), it was a little difficult to take him entirely seriously. Unfortunately, that's how it goes for most kids when they venture into any industry geared more for the adults. However, after growing closer with him over the last year and a half, he's just become an undeniable talent at this point. His single game has been really strong with "Law & Order pt. 2," "Young N****," and "Change My Wayz," all gaining a respectable following. But these are just the tip of the iceberg.

He's steadily built out his catalog with enjoyable and laid-back projects in My Vision and his debut album Mr. Skii. Overall, Luh Tyler, has a firm grip on the Florida scene. However, with his star shining brighter and brighter, he may be considering taking on a more widespread approach. On "Florida Boy," Mr. Skii grabs from that early 2000s Southern hip-hop sound, and it's something prime Gucci Mane would have skated over. This aesthetic has been making a nice comeback as of late, with LiAngelo Ball (GELO) believe it or not getting fans onboard for the most part. But Tyler's version of this style is even better and folks are taking notice on TikTok similar to "Tweaker."

"Florida Boy" - Luh Tyler

Quotable Lyrics:

This that s*** that make a n**** wanna beat the road (Beat the road)
This that s*** that make a n**** feel like f*** these h*es (F*** these h*es)
You ain't never talkin' money, keep your mouth closed (Mouth closed)
Chase some money, n****, and stop chasin' clout 'fore you run into a drought, bro (Yeah)
Let these h*es trick him, now that n**** 'bout broke, huh, yeah (Dumb-a** n****)

Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
