Luh Tyler Channels The 2000s Successfully On "Florida Boy"

He's steadily built out his catalog with enjoyable and laid-back projects in My Vision and his debut album Mr. Skii. Overall, Luh Tyler, has a firm grip on the Florida scene. However, with his star shining brighter and brighter, he may be considering taking on a more widespread approach. On "Florida Boy," Mr. Skii grabs from that early 2000s Southern hip-hop sound, and it's something prime Gucci Mane would have skated over. This aesthetic has been making a nice comeback as of late, with LiAngelo Ball (GELO) believe it or not getting fans onboard for the most part. But Tyler's version of this style is even better and folks are taking notice on TikTok similar to "Tweaker."

Given how young Luh Tyler was when he started rapping (16), it was a little difficult to take him entirely seriously. Unfortunately, that's how it goes for most kids when they venture into any industry geared more for the adults. However, after growing closer with him over the last year and a half, he's just become an undeniable talent at this point. His single game has been really strong with "Law & Order pt. 2," "Young N****," and "Change My Wayz," all gaining a respectable following. But these are just the tip of the iceberg.

