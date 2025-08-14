Luh Tyler Serves Up More Nostalgia On New Single “BP”

It's already been a busy year for Luh Tyler, and it looks like the 19-year-old performer isn't letting up anytime soon. Back in May, he unleashed his second mixtape, Florida Boy. The project is jam-packed with catchy and memorable tracks and boasts features from the likes of YTB Fatt and Rob49. There was clearly more where that came from, however.

This week, he dropped off his new single, "BP." The song is reminiscent of an early 2000s anthem, much like a lot of the other material he's been putting out lately. It arrived alongside a fun accompanying music video that shows him enjoying his time with two ladies at a roller rink, flexing a huge stack of cash, and more. It has an infectious beat and the bars themselves revolve around money, women, and clashing with opps, among other things. So far, fans seem to be enjoying his latest release and are looking forward to hearing more.

"Bro just cannot miss once!" one YouTube commenter claims. "Hit after hit," another says. Fortunately, it looks like Luh Tyler has even more new music on the way. Earlier this week, he took to Instagram to promote his new song and promised supporters that there's "more coming soon."

On top of his Florida Boy mixtape, Luh Tyler's newest song also follows the release of his debut studio album, Mr. Skii. He unveiled the LP last November, complete with hits like "2 Slippery" featuring BossMan Dlow, "Young N***a," "7 AM In Munich" featuring Kodak Black, and more

Luh Tyler - "BP"

Quotable Lyrics: