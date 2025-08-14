clipping. Are Fighting A "Forever War" On New Single

clipping. are at the forefront of experimental, industrial, and often horror-inspired hip-hop, which took on a more electro-tinged and fundamentalist sound on their 2025 album Dead Channel Sky. Furthermore, for fans looking for more, a deluxe is dropping on September 19, and the group just gave us the new "Forever War" single to tease its expansion.

On this new song, rapper Daveed Diggs and producers Jonathan Snipes and William Hutson tackle the eternal, cruel, and chaotic quality of war, which could serve as a metaphor for many things on this song. Diggs' barrage of bars mirrors that relentless conflict very well, whereas sharp and bright synthesizers offset dark and brooding synth bass. Pair that with brash and sudden percussion and you have a track that's as paranoid as it is laser-focused. Much like a soldier, some would say.

Meanwhile, in comparison to other Dead Channel Sky cuts like "Welcome Home Warrior," clipping. employs some more catchy and light sounds on here to some degree. They don't overshadow the dire feeling of "Forever War," but it shows the different directions in which their artistry developed in this era.

Also, there's a bizarre "WAP"-allusive interpolation on here that the "Change The Channel" MC includes around the last third of this cut. It harkens back to even older hits in a refreshing way, which is much of what Dead Channel Sky achieved. Of course, they filtered this through scarier and more metallic lenses. But it still continues to make for engaging, exciting hip-hop at the highest level.

clipping. – "Forever War"