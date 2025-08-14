clipping. Are Fighting A "Forever War" On New Single

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 120 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
clipping Forever War Stream clipping Forever War Stream
clipping.'s expanded version of their 2025 album "Dead Channel Sky" comes out on September 19, and it's sounding just as densely thrilling.

clipping. are at the forefront of experimental, industrial, and often horror-inspired hip-hop, which took on a more electro-tinged and fundamentalist sound on their 2025 album Dead Channel Sky. Furthermore, for fans looking for more, a deluxe is dropping on September 19, and the group just gave us the new "Forever War" single to tease its expansion.

On this new song, rapper Daveed Diggs and producers Jonathan Snipes and William Hutson tackle the eternal, cruel, and chaotic quality of war, which could serve as a metaphor for many things on this song. Diggs' barrage of bars mirrors that relentless conflict very well, whereas sharp and bright synthesizers offset dark and brooding synth bass. Pair that with brash and sudden percussion and you have a track that's as paranoid as it is laser-focused. Much like a soldier, some would say.

Meanwhile, in comparison to other Dead Channel Sky cuts like "Welcome Home Warrior," clipping. employs some more catchy and light sounds on here to some degree. They don't overshadow the dire feeling of "Forever War," but it shows the different directions in which their artistry developed in this era.

Also, there's a bizarre "WAP"-allusive interpolation on here that the "Change The Channel" MC includes around the last third of this cut. It harkens back to even older hits in a refreshing way, which is much of what Dead Channel Sky achieved. Of course, they filtered this through scarier and more metallic lenses. But it still continues to make for engaging, exciting hip-hop at the highest level.

Read More: JID "God Does Like Ugly" Review

clipping. – "Forever War"

Quotable Lyrics
Tie off, shoot up, breathe, high five,
Load up, cock it, squeeze, bye bye,
They dead, they disappear, you sip a beer, nobody care,
You never scared, that’s just the way war goes

Read More: Metro Boomin’s "A Futuristic Summa" Nails Nostalgia Without Feeling Old

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
1999 Bad Boy Records News Notorious B.I.G. & Eminem Embraced Depravity On "Dead Wrong" 21.9K
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 4.1K
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life 2.8K
Monica Schipper/Getty Images Movies Martin Scorsese's "The Irishman" Trailer Is An OG Reunion 5.3K
Comments 0