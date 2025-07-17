clipping. have pulled off another magic trick on their brand-new single, "Night of Heaven." It's their way of announcing a "Plus" version of their 2024 album Dead Channel Sky. The experimental trio of MC Daveed Diggs and producers William Hutson and Jonathan Snipes will be bringing it to the masses on September 19 per the Apple Music pre-save.
The record was a bit of return to form in terms of the group going back to their unorthodox ways. Elements of techno, house, and IDM (Intelligent dance music) were peppered throughout the 20-track project.
This deluxe edition to their sixth LP will tack on four more efforts which we actually have the titles to. "Hard-Eyes," this track, "Welcome Home Warrior (feat. Aesop Rock)," and "Ask What Happened" will round out the rest of the pre-existing collection.
"Night of Heaven" is an intriguing track, and that's saying a lot even for the standards of clipping. This track incorporates jazz and soul from the 50s and 60s thanks to the inclusion of Counterfeit Madison. Not in fact a solo act, similar to the L.A. collective, CM is a trio too.
They consist of singer Sharon Udoh from Columbus, Ohio, bassist Adam Hardy, and drummer Seth Daily. So, as you could probably guess, there's a lot going on sonically. But it manages to work somehow and presents this haunting vibe that's both soothing and tense.
You'll just have to hear "Night of Heaven" for yourself with the YouTube link below.
clipping., Counterfeit Madison, & Kid Koala "Night of Heaven"
Quotable Lyrics:
The pop of the lock
The turn of the coat
A clock of the whip of the wrist or the whip of the wheel is a whip-poor-will whistle
They listen for gristle and bone and you phone it all to them in lists of your wants that you click
Point 'em out