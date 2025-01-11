clipping. Returns To Their "Normal" Sound On "Change The Channel"

The wonderfully odd hip-hop trio clipping. is back this week with a brand-new single titled "Change The Channel." It's here to further build hype for their forthcoming album Dead Channel Sky, which is currently on track to release on March 14. It's actually going to end a near five-year LP drought and a near four-year overall project dry spell. Part of the reason for the longer wait is due to the fact that the trio's only vocalist, Daveed Diggs has been busy in Hollywood. He recently finished off his critically acclaimed AMC TV series Snowpiercer. It's also worth mentioning that in 2023 he voiced Sebastian in the live action remake of The Little Mermaid.
Overall, clipping. is just a really talented and creative group of guys that can do it all. That goes for Daveed's "band" as well as they can go either a little more commercial with their sound or stick to its off-the-wall roots. "Change The Channel" sees them revert to their usual style as their previous teaser "Keep Pushing" was a little easier on the untrained ears. Melodies are gone here and are instead replaced with speedy raps from Diggs and equally up-tempo production from William Hutson and Jonathan Snipes. Lyrically, the single is all over the place with very descriptive but random lines like, "Smoke signals in Morse code / Raw meat in the salt bed / Gum pain full of lead air / Stars swimming like goldfish." It's the charm that clipping. has though that makes this, and a lot of tracks stick for us.
"Change The Channel" - clipping.
Quotable Lyrics:
Make the most of it
Short days in the basement
Rebar in the nail bed
Breast milk in a green vial
Wet sheets in the corner
Asbestos is best before breakfast