clipping. Returns To Their "Normal" Sound On "Change The Channel"

The contagious and rambunctious energy of this single is such a treat.

Overall, clipping. is just a really talented and creative group of guys that can do it all. That goes for Daveed's "band" as well as they can go either a little more commercial with their sound or stick to its off-the-wall roots. "Change The Channel" sees them revert to their usual style as their previous teaser "Keep Pushing" was a little easier on the untrained ears. Melodies are gone here and are instead replaced with speedy raps from Diggs and equally up-tempo production from William Hutson and Jonathan Snipes. Lyrically, the single is all over the place with very descriptive but random lines like, "Smoke signals in Morse code / Raw meat in the salt bed / Gum pain full of lead air / Stars swimming like goldfish." It's the charm that clipping. has though that makes this, and a lot of tracks stick for us.

The wonderfully odd hip-hop trio clipping. is back this week with a brand-new single titled "Change The Channel." It's here to further build hype for their forthcoming album Dead Channel Sky, which is currently on track to release on March 14. It's actually going to end a near five-year LP drought and a near four-year overall project dry spell. Part of the reason for the longer wait is due to the fact that the trio's only vocalist, Daveed Diggs has been busy in Hollywood. He recently finished off his critically acclaimed AMC TV series Snowpiercer. It's also worth mentioning that in 2023 he voiced Sebastian in the live action remake of The Little Mermaid.

About The Author

Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.