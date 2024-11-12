clipping. "Keep Pushing" In Third Track Of The Year

After "Run It," the unique trio keep the buzz going with impressive single.

The Daveed Diggs included exciting new infusion group clipping. continues to roll out new music for their upcoming album with the trendy new song “Keep Pushing.” The group uses Diggs' traditional Bay Area style to create an experimental production filled with a contagious burbling synth line that morphs into a gorgeous classical piece at the end of the track. The song is the perfect origin point for newfound fans as the group becomes more mainstream. The latest release follows a breakout year in film for Diggs that included his own series and joining the upcoming thriller, I Want Your Sex. The news follows his series Blindspotting and Snowpiecers ending in 2024. Both series received critically acclaimed reviews by critics.

In 2010, Diggs joined, adding his own fierce lyricism to their bold compositions. Clipping released their debut mixtape, midcity, on February 5, 2013, expecting little fanfare. It quickly gained popularity, resulting in Sub Pop signing them. In June 2014, they released their official debut album. The Wriggle EP and Splendor & Misery followed the debut. The group was nominated for “Best Dramatic Presentation (Short Form)” at the 2017 Huge Awards.

"Run It” is the first single from an anticipated 2025 album where hip-hop meets cyberpunk. The group adheres to certain stylistic limitations in their new album, displaying more of their experimental style. The production used unique products like hitting bottles and breaking bricks. In acting, Diggs has just landed a role in Season 5 of The Boys. The Tony Awards winner will be a series regular on the Amazon series. He joins the cast of superheroes, including Karl Urban, Jessie T. Usher, and Laz Alonso. Season 5 will be the series last. Daveed is also producing a docuseries on Lafayette College.

“Keep Pushing” - clipping

Quotable Lyrics: