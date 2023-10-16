Daveed Diggs & Emmy Raver-Lampman’s Relationship Timeline

Daveed Diggs and Emmy Raver-Lampman made the headlines a few days ago when they announced that they are having a baby on Instagram. The gorgeous couple have been together for almost a decade. In fact, one might say they've had a romance story made for Broadway. Moreover, as the years have gone by, their relationship has only gotten stronger. From how they met, to creating stage magic together, the soon-to-be parents are on cloud nine!

2015: A Hamilton Friendship

Daveed Diggs is an accomplished actor, who grew in prominence as a part of Hamilton’s main cast. He is also a part of the horrorcore rap group, Clipping. Emmy Raver-Lampman is also an acclaimed actress, most known for her role in The Umbrella Academy. They first met on the set of the Tony Awards-sweeping musical, Hamilton, in 2015.

Daveed Diggs played the role of Marquis de Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson. Meanwhile, Raver-Lampman was a member of the ensemble cast. Like an uber-slow-burn romance, this couple only started their fairytale story a few years later. Off-screen, they both grew closer, but as colleagues, especially since Daveed Diggs also was with actress Jalene Goodwin during this period.

Jan 2017: Duo Appearances

In January 2017, Diggs posted a photo of him and Raver-Lampman donning matching shoes during a trip to Chicago, marking their first public post together. This was also while Raver-Lampman was a part of the tour production of Hamilton. In March, Diggs went to support Raver-Lampman on Hamilton’s first national tour. He then posted a photo of Raver-Lampman, as well as her cast mates, Solea Pfeiffer and Amber Iman. He captioned the photo, “...I am so proud that this brilliant production has come to the Bay Area. I can’t wait for y’all to see it.”

April rolled by and the couple attended a baseball game in San Francisco, California along with the other cast members. During this time, the show’s national tour was still ongoing and Raver-Lampman was still performing. A few days later, Raver-Lampman posted a selfie of her and the cast members– Diggs included– at an event. In May, both of them attended a wedding with a photo on the actress’ Instagram to prove it.

2018: Together in Public

At the start of the year, the couple had one of their first public appearances at the Sundance Film Festival. Daveed Diggs’ movie Blindspotting premiered in January. However, from brunches to basketball games to theater plays, these lovebirds spent the most part of 2018 in and out of events together. In November, they also both celebrated Thanksgiving with some of their loved ones. Raver-Lampman aptly posted a photo with the caption: “FRIENDSGIVING.” By this time, the world had particularly caught on that a romance was brewing between the two.

2020: A Lockdown Love Story

Prior to the worldwide lockdown in 2020, Diggs vaguely referred to his girlfriend in an interview with the LA Times. During the conversation, he highlighted He the differences between him and his character, Andre Layton in the hit tv show, Snowpiercer. “Layton is hyper-observant, I am not. I have not ever figured out where all the things in our kitchen are because my girlfriend put them where they are, and I still don't know. I would not make a good detective.” By the time of the mandatory lockdown, Daveed Diggs and Emmy Raver-Lampman were spending quarantine together in Los Angeles.

Sept. 2023: Baby On The Way!

Fast forward to 2023, and their relationship is far from secret. Nonetheless, some more congratulations are in order for the pair. After three years of public sightings, moving in together, and holidays in Europe, they’re about to become parents! In a joint Instagram post, Daveed Diggs is seen caressing Raver-Lampman’s growing baby bump. The adorable caption reads, “We can’t wait to meet you.”

From a budding friendship on Hamilton to sharing a child, it’s been a joy to witness the transition from cast mates to soul mates. This is the beginning of a milestone, and hopefully, many more are to come.

