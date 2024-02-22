Clipping's Cover Of J-Kwon's "Tipsy" Drops On Streaming

When you think of artists who might cover J-Kwon's early 2000's party-rap classic "Tipsy," experimental rap trio Clipping aren't among the first names to come to mind. Despite often dabbling in a much darker and noisier side of rap music, the group have often shown their appreciation for more conventional rap classics. The lead single from their most recent album "Say The Name" is built around an interpolation of the Geto Boys song "My Mind Is Playing Tricks On Me" for example.

They showed off that range when they decided to cover J-Kwon's debut single "Tipsy." The song originally hit number two on the Hot 100 back in 2004 and Clipping chose to cover it back in 2020. It was released as part of a compilation called Save Stereogum designed to generate money for the titular publication during the COVID Pandemic by getting artists to cover songs from the 2000's. Now the song is available separately from the compilation for the very first time. It was released as the A-side of a new split single alongside Cooling Prongs' noise song "Midnight." Check out the unique cover in its entirety below.

Read More: Daveed Diggs & Emmy Raver-Lampman's Relationship Timeline

Clipping's Wild Take On "Tipsy"

Clipping fans haven't heard from the band since 2020's Visions Of Bodies Being Burned. But that doesn't mean their frontman Daveed Diggs has been quiet. Last year, he flexed his acting talent when he took on a role in the live-action The Little Mermaid movie. He starred as Sebastian the crab in a diverse cast of talents with both acting and music experience.

The lead role in the film was played by another musician, Halle Bailey. During the lead up to the film Diggs had special praise specifically for Bailey as an actress and do-it-all creative. What do you think of Clipping's louder and more distorted take on "Tipsy?" Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Daveed Diggs Net Worth 2023: What Is The Actor Worth?

Quotable Lyrics:

Everybody wrecked out on the dance floor

Smelling like sex, tryna flex for the score

Go 'head and bring the bottle, you ain't even gotta pour