clipping. Experiments With Deeper Tones & Messages In Anticipated Album, "Dead Channel Sky"

BY Bryson "Boom" Paul 3 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
a3843558528_10a3843558528_10
clipping. signed with the legendary Sub-Pop record label in 2014 after finding early success with debut song "Fat Fingers."

clipping., the hip-hop trio including rapper Daveed Diggs and producers William Hutson and Jonathan Snipes, has once again broken musical boundaries with their fifth studio album, Dead Channel Sky. Their latest offering combines cyberpunk aesthetics with the raw energy of hip-hop, weaving a narrative that reimagines a world where 1980s and 1990s musical movements, such as rave, trip-hop, and acid house, still thrive. The result is a distinct auditory experience that challenges traditional genre labels.

The album’s standout tracks, like "Dominator" and "Change the Channel," fuse industrial beats with hard-hitting rap verses, showcasing Clipping.'s ability to merge abrasive soundscapes with sharp lyrical content. The opening track, "Intro," sets the tone with nostalgic dial-up modem sounds, merging retro technology with futuristic visions. This sonic contrast underscores the album's exploration of time, space, and digital culture. Lyrically, Daveed Diggs steps into a variety of personas, including hackers, soldiers, and digital avatars, to examine themes of societal collapse and resistance. These characters guide listeners through an immersive narrative that blurs the lines between fiction and reality.

Dead Channel Sky has been praised for its conceptual depth and innovative sound, further cementing Clipping.'s place as pioneers in experimental hip-hop. The complex storytelling invites listeners to engage with deeper social issues, from surveillance to digital activism, encouraging reflection on how these themes intersect with modern-day challenges. The album not only captivates with its striking sound but also invites listeners to critically examine the structures that shape our world. With this release, Clipping. continues to push the envelope, offering a layered and thought-provoking musical journey that resonates with both the head and the heart.

More: Fridayy Triumphs Through Highs & Lows On Our New "R&B Season" Playlist Update

Dead Channel Sky - clipping.

  1. Intro
  2. Dominator
  3. Change the Channel
  4. Run It
  5. Go
  6. Simple Degradation (Plucks 1-13) with Bitpanic
  7. Code
  8. Dodger
  9. Malleus with Nels Cline
  10. Scams ft. Tia Nomore
  11. Keep Pushing
  12. From Bright Bodies (Interlude)
  13. Mood Organ
  14. Polaroids
  15. Simple Degradation (Plucks 14-18) with Bitpanic
  16. Madcap
  17. Mirrorshades pt. 2 ft. Cartel Madras
  18. And You Called (Interlude)
  19. Welcome Home Warrior Ft. Aesop Rock
  20. ASk What Happened

More: J Cole Is Up In The "cLOUDs" On Our New "Fire Emoji" Playlist Update

[via]

About The Author
Bryson "Boom" Paul
Bryson "Boom" Paul has been a contributor for Hot New Hip Hop since 2024. A Dallas-based cultural journalist, he is a CSUB graduate and has interviewed 50 Cent, Jeezy, Tyler, The Creator, Ne-Yo, and others.
Recommended Content
News Big K.R.I.T. Talks "King Of The South" & Top 5 Rappers On Ebro In The Morning 127
Nicholas Hunt / gettyimages Music Desiigner Stars In Champs Sports Commercial Featuring Unreleased Track "Outlet" 12.4K
1999 Bad Boy Records News Notorious B.I.G. & Eminem Embraced Depravity On "Dead Wrong" 18.6K
News Come Thru For U 123