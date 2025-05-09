Luh Tyler Wants To "Rock N Roll" On His Latest Anthemic Single

Luh Tyler drops "Rock N Roll," a low-stakes effort that's easy to listen to and feels a bit like a 2000s anthem.

Luh Tyler has built a solid fanbase for himself over the last couple of years. The 19-year-old from Tallahassee has seen his rise coincide with the growth of fellow Florida rappers, namely Bossman Dlow, who have amassed cult followings of their own. Tyler does not make music that's particularly difficult to listen to, and that's not really his goal. He wants to have fun on his tracks, and "Rock N Roll," the latest from him, achieves that.

"Rock N Roll" is just barely over two minutes in length. The beat has big horns and bass behind it, feeling reminiscent of something from the 2000s. It feels similar to something Jeezy has somewhere in his lengthy back catalogue. Luh Tyler does not exactly have the commanding presence on the mic that Jeezy has, but he has an understated charisma about him that shines through on this song. If a comparison had to be made, his vocal delivery is much more in line with fellow Florida rapper Kodak Black.

Lyrically, it's standard Luh Tyler fare. He raps about chasing money and grinding while others are not, says he can't hang with fake people, and drops a few bars in there about some women. It's exactly what you'd expect from Tyler if you're already familiar with his music. Along with dropping the single, Luh Tyler also announced that his next mixtape is on the way "real soon," though he did not deliver an official release date with that proclamation. Until that drops, listen to "Rock N Roll" below.

Luh Tyler - "Rock N Roll"

Quotable Lyrics:

Imma get me some money, give a damn what you say
It's Friday but imma get turnt like it's Tuesday
I'm a real n****, I can't hang witcha, you fake
Since a lil' n****, b***h I've been getting to the pape'

About The Author
Devin Morton
Devin Morton is an intern at HotNewHipHop from Queens, New York. He started with HNHH in July 2024. He has a passion for all things hip-hop, as well as a knowledge of sports (especially basketball), pop culture, and current events.
