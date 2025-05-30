Luh Tyler is going to gain a larger following after folks listen to his second mixtape, Florida Boy. This offering follows up on his debut album, Mr. Skii, and My Vision. Both are chockful of easy-going bangers such as "Young N****" "2 Slippery," "Change My Wayz," and more.
Florida Boy keeps that trend going, but that's not really a bad thing. Luh Tyler, for how young he is (19), has kind of mastered the effortless rap style here. But where he does make things more interesting is his love of the 2000s.
The production is horn and bass heavy, and borrows from the likes of Gucci Mane, Jeezy, and even some Wiz Khalifa. But of course, the modern influences of Kodak Black are still there as well. Lyrically, it's not anything new, but there a lot of catchy tunes as a result.
"Heyy," "Rock N Roll," "Florida Boy," and "Make Alotta Money" all fit that billing. But these are just some our favorites.
Features aren't too shabby either as Rob49 and YTB Fatt bring some good energy. But this the Luh Tyler show for sure. We would argue that on top of Mr. Skii, Florida Boy could be another nickname of his.
If he remains as hungry as he is for chasing money --which he focuses on a lot topically-- going forward, Tyler has a great future ahead of him. But he's already one of the Sunshine State's best with Florida Boy proving that.
Luh Tyler Florida Boy
Florida Boy Tracklist:
- In The Face
- Rock N Roll
- New Year Same Me (feat. Rob49)
- Bussdown
- If It Don't Make Money
- Countdown
- Cause A Flood
- Deep In My Bag (feat. YTB Fatt)
- I Got It
- Heyy
- Make Alotta Money
- Since A Minor
- I Heart Bad B*tches
- In The Pool
- Florida Boy