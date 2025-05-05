Stephen A Smith Believes Shedeur Sanders' Slide In The NFL Draft Has A Lot To Do With Deion Sanders

Stephen A Smith allegedly texted this line of thinking about Shedeur Sanders to Chris Rock according to the comedian's brother, Tony.

The shockingly late pick in which Shedeur Sanders was taken with remains a hot topic of debate in the sports world. Analysts and fans alike have come forward with their theories as to why the Colorado Buffaloes quarterback fell so far down the draft board. Some believe he's being blackballed, and others think that he's just not that good.

However, those are just a few of the reasons being tossed about within NFL organizations and online. Another possibility as to why Shedeur's stock plummeted is his dad and former coach, Deion Sanders. That's at least what Stephen A Smith is allegedly throwing out there.

This was revealed through Tony Rock, the brother of comedian superstar Chris Rock. During a recent episode of his podcast, Live From The Green Room, Tony claims the First Take figure texted this theory to Chris after he told his sibling the exact same hypothesis.

What is it? Well, Tony and Stephen A are of the mindset that coaches were turned off by Shedeur Sanders because of the possibility that Deion could take their jobs. In essence, as Tony explains, if once highly touted quarterback were to go in the top 15 or 20, the team is most likely not great.

Who Drafted Shedeur Sanders?

Because of that, they are probably going to start the season slow. That also means that there's a chance a QB change will be made. If Shedeur was on one of those teams and became the starter, then the coach is going to be on the hot seat.

That's when Tony and Stephen A (allegedly) believe Deion would come into replace the head coach the following season. Especially if the team didn't improve with Sanders in under (insert coach's name here) wing. So, they are essentially saying that if Deion was not a good coach, then Shedeur would have gone earlier.

Overall, it's certainly an interesting theory and one that has some validity to it. Deion's involvement in his career could have been too overbearing for opposing coaches and organizations. Shedeur was drafted by the Cleveland Browns with the 144th pick (fifth round). He will be competing for a spot on the roster as they have four other players at his position.

