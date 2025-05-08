A fan of Shedeur Sanders has filed a massive lawsuit against the NFL, alleging that the owners colluded to make him fall in the 2025 draft. The Colorado fan argues that leaked media reports about Sanders from before the draft amounted to “slanderous statements” and were racially motivated. In turn, the fan wants the NFL to dish out $100 million in punitive damages.
“Despite Sanders’ demonstrated skills and significant attention during the 2023 and 2024 seasons, the NFL drafted him at the 144th pick during the 2025 NFL Draft,” the complaint notes. As for damages, the fan cites alleged violations of antitrust laws, civil rights laws, intentional infliction of emotional distress and trauma, as well as consumer protection laws.
With the complaint, the person is seeking a “formal acknowledgment from the NFL regarding the emotional distress caused by their actions and statements,” as well as a “retraction of the slanderous statements made about Shedeur Sanders, along with an apology for any harm caused to his reputation.” They also want the league to impliment "fairer practices in the drafting process to ensure that talented players are recognized and given opportunities based on merit.”
Read More: Stephen A Smith Believes Shedeur Sanders' Slide In The NFL Draft Has A Lot To Do With Deion Sanders
Who Drafted Shedeur Sanders?
Fans and analysts widely saw Shedeur Sanders as a top quarterback talent leading up to the NFL Draft. Shockingly, however, he plummeted all the way to the 5th round when the Cleveland Browns selected him with the 144th pick.
Despite the late selection, legendary quarterback Tom Brady says he reached out to Sanders to share a supportive message. "I actually texted Shedeur because I know him very well," Brady said in a appearance on the IMPAULSIVE podcast, as caught by ESPN. "And I said, 'Dude, like whatever happens, wherever you go, that's your first day. Day 2 matters more than the draft.' I was 199. So, who can speak on it better than me? Like what that really means. Use it as motivation, you're going to get your chances, go take advantage of it."