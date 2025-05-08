A fan of Shedeur Sanders has filed a massive lawsuit against the NFL, alleging that the owners colluded to make him fall in the 2025 draft. The Colorado fan argues that leaked media reports about Sanders from before the draft amounted to “slanderous statements” and were racially motivated. In turn, the fan wants the NFL to dish out $100 million in punitive damages.

“Despite Sanders’ demonstrated skills and significant attention during the 2023 and 2024 seasons, the NFL drafted him at the 144th pick during the 2025 NFL Draft,” the complaint notes. As for damages, the fan cites alleged violations of antitrust laws, civil rights laws, intentional infliction of emotional distress and trauma, as well as consumer protection laws.

With the complaint, the person is seeking a “formal acknowledgment from the NFL regarding the emotional distress caused by their actions and statements,” as well as a “retraction of the slanderous statements made about Shedeur Sanders, along with an apology for any harm caused to his reputation.” They also want the league to impliment "fairer practices in the drafting process to ensure that talented players are recognized and given opportunities based on merit.”

Who Drafted Shedeur Sanders?

Fans and analysts widely saw Shedeur Sanders as a top quarterback talent leading up to the NFL Draft. Shockingly, however, he plummeted all the way to the 5th round when the Cleveland Browns selected him with the 144th pick.