Tyler, The Creator Addresses Rumor He's Joining Kendrick Lamar's Halftime Show

Entertainment: Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival
Tyler the Creator performs during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club.
Tyler, the Creator has set the record straight.

Earlier this month, a new teaser for Kendrick Lamar's eagerly anticipated Super Bowl Halftime Show arrived. It managed to spark some rumors about who else could potentially join him onstage, as fans immediately began to draw comparisons between the commerical and Tyler The Creator's Chromakopia imagery. Tyler also left a cryptic comment on Kendrick's Instagram post. Of course, this led to a lot of excitement about the possibility of Tyler performing. Unfortunately, however, it looks like this isn't the case.

Earlier today, the hitmaker took to his Instagram to address the rumors once and for all. “N***a im on tour i will not be at [a] football game yall better watch kenny," he wrote simply. This may be disappointing news for those who were looking forward to Tyler's potential appearance. Kendrick will be joined by SZA, however, and Tyler appears to have something exciting of his own coming up soon.

Tyler The Creator Appears To Confirm That He Won't Be Performing At The Super Bowl With Kendrick Lamar

Today, he also shared a teaser for what appears to be his upcoming "Sticky" music video, which has fans eager to see what else is to come. As for the Halftime Show, Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez recently discussed how Kendrick was selected as the headliner during an interview with The New Orleans Advocate. “New Orleans is so rich in culture,” she explained. “We have to take into consideration (that) whoever is going to perform can speak to music culture, regardless of age. It has to nod to real music, regardless of the genre. And Kendrick does that. Kendrick’s richness and culture is really a nod to New Orleans.”

Perez even claimed that before Kendrick was selected, Lil Wayne was considered. "I didn’t choose the artist, but I do believe that definitely there was consideration [for Lil Wayne]," she said, adding that it was ultimately decided “that Kendrick is the right person for the show at this moment.”

