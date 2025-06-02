Benji Blue Bills & BNYX's Paper Chase Comes With Opps, Women, & Crash Outs In "Out The Blue" Album

Out The Blue uses "Aye Rage!" as a launching pad for Benji Blue Bills and BNYX® to explore a variety of underground sounds.

Benji Blue Bills and BYNX’s Out The Blue rolls through 2025’s crowded hip-hop field with a style all its own.

The joint project fuses atmospheric electronic trap with raw, introspective lyricism. It creates a sound that feels both nostalgic and futuristic. Benji’s monotone flow rides perfectly over BYNX’s textured beats, which pulse with retro synths and melodies straight out of a vintage video game.

On tracks like “Aye Rage,” he raps with urgency, matching glitchy rhythms with confessions of inner turmoil. Benji is building his own lane. His lyrical style doesn’t scream for attention. The bars hit when you least expect, revealing vulnerability beneath the noise.

The production, handled masterfully by BYNX, gives space for that. Each song feels crafted, not thrown together. The sequencing, the tone shifts, the minimal yet cinematic beats—it’s all intentional.

This album also marks a shift for Benji Blue Bills. He’s more confident in his vision, sharper in execution. It’s not just about clever rhymes or hard beats.

It’s about building a world listeners can feel. That growth makes Out The Blue more than just another underground gem.

In a year overflowing with artists trying to merge sounds, Benji and BYNX actually pull it off. Their chemistry is fluid, the risks calculated, and the result is a project that’s both experimental and accessible.

Out The Blue doesn’t just reflect where hip-hop is headed—it’s helping shape that direction. And Benji Blue Bills is proving he’s got the voice to lead it.

Out The Blue - Benji Blue Bills & BNYX

Official Tracklist

  1. I Wonder
  2. 1-2 Step
  3. Feels CoreCore
  4. Morgan
  5. Taco Shells
  6. All The Way
  7. Aye Rage
  8. Right Key
  9. Down Girl Ft. Duki


About The Author
Bryson "Boom" Paul
Bryson "Boom" Paul has been a contributor for Hot New Hip Hop since 2024. A Dallas-based cultural journalist, he is a CSUB graduate and has interviewed 50 Cent, Jeezy, Tyler, The Creator, Ne-Yo, and others.
