Benji Blue Bills, BNYX & YourRAGE Release Their Collab "Aye Rage" To Streaming

The livestreaming community continues to be prevalent within the hip-hop community. Adin Ross and Kai Cenat are two of the most recognizable figures when it comes to creating content surrounding the genre. No matter how you slice it, it's helped with exposure for better or worse (depending on who you ask). It's definitely of a bit of evolution with the media aspect of it all and something that skeptics may have to get more comfortable with. More and more people are going to experiment with this including Plaqueboymax. He's seen an explosion in growth over the last several months and in the last couple of weeks thanks to his beef with Lil Tjay and Fivio Foreign.
He's been doing his thing on YouTube and Twitch partially due to his "Song Wars" series. Here, he allows artists of all popularity to play a song of theirs and see who has got the hottest track. Benji Blue Bills, an Atlanta, Georgia native who has partially made a name for himself thanks to his beef with Playboi Carti, was a contestant recently. There, he previewed an unreleased cut with production from BNYX called "Aye Rage." After gaining some traction from the stream event, fans were clamoring for its official release. Not too long after, Benji Blue Bills would drop a music video and now, it's out on DSPs. Check out the final version with the link below.
"Aye Rage" - Benji Blue Bills, BNYX & YourRAGE
Quotable Lyrics:
We not worried 'bout Jace! in the big 5
Ain't no smoke but right now you the other side
We not worried 'bout Max, his artists dry
It's a plaqueboy pack, we gon' start a fire
How a n**** want smoke with the startin' five?
I told RAGE, "I'ma throw it in overdrive"