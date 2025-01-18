Benji Blue Bills, BNYX & YourRAGE Release Their Collab "Aye Rage" To Streaming

From Plaqueboymax's "Song Wars" series to the digital airwaves.

He's been doing his thing on YouTube and Twitch partially due to his "Song Wars" series. Here, he allows artists of all popularity to play a song of theirs and see who has got the hottest track. Benji Blue Bills, an Atlanta, Georgia native who has partially made a name for himself thanks to his beef with Playboi Carti , was a contestant recently. There, he previewed an unreleased cut with production from BNYX called "Aye Rage." After gaining some traction from the stream event, fans were clamoring for its official release. Not too long after, Benji Blue Bills would drop a music video and now, it's out on DSPs. Check out the final version with the link below.

The livestreaming community continues to be prevalent within the hip-hop community. Adin Ross and Kai Cenat are two of the most recognizable figures when it comes to creating content surrounding the genre. No matter how you slice it, it's helped with exposure for better or worse (depending on who you ask). It's definitely of a bit of evolution with the media aspect of it all and something that skeptics may have to get more comfortable with. More and more people are going to experiment with this including Plaqueboymax. He's seen an explosion in growth over the last several months and in the last couple of weeks thanks to his beef with Lil Tjay and Fivio Foreign.

About The Author

Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.