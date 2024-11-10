Real Boston Richey Recruits Lil Yachty For “Still Gon Go”

Real Boston Richey recently unleashed his sophomore studio album, "Richey Rich."

It also follows some legal issues Real Boston Richey ran into at the beginning of 2024. He was reportedly arrested by federal agents in February for alleged conspiracy to traffic marijuana just in time for his 27th birthday. What do you think of Real Boston Richey’s new sophomore album, Richey Rich? What about his collaborative track with Lil Yachty, “Still Gon Go”? Do you hope to hear the two of them team up again in the future or not? Share your thoughts in the comments section and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates. Check out the track down below.

Lil Yachty’s signature mellow flow pairs well with the hard-hitting beat and dreamy instrumental, and his verse makes for a solid addition to the song. “The energy that Yatchy brought Richey to on here is fiah,” one fan on Youtube writes. “Yachty , wess and mitch can’t miss top tier producer rapper trio,” another says. The release of Richey Rich follows the success of his single “Help Me,” which appears on the album and was first unveiled in May of this year.

Last week, Real Boston Richey unleashed his highly anticipated sophomore studio album, Richey Rich. The project follows his 2023 effort Welcome to Bubba Land, as well as both of his Public Housing mixtapes. The Tallahassee rapper’s latest album boasts features by GloRilla , YTB Fatt, and more. He even joined forces with Lil Yachty for the track “Still Gon Go,” and so far, fans are feeling the collab.

About The Author

Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.