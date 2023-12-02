Real Boston Richey And YTB Fatt Are A Duo We Might Need From After Dropping "Real Type"

Florida's own Real Boston Richey has been making sure to up the ante when it comes to bringing out new material. Even though he has only been releasing tracks to DSPs since 2021, Richey is making it clear he wants to provide as many bangers as he can in a year. The way he has done this is by putting out 10 (now 11) singles. Additionally, we have gotten an album as well. Welcome To Bubba Land was a 16-track project that ran about 43 minutes long.

It was also a solo project to boot. Richey's style is very similar to Future, which makes total sense. The up-and-comer is a signee of Pluto's Freebandz Global music label. He possesses a deep, husky, and rough voice that makes for a perfect compliment to the trap beat he raps over. We mentioned he upped the single count to 11 and the new track is titled "The Type."

Read More: Lil Wayne & Tyga Reveal Which Artists Inspire Their Unstoppable Work Ethic

Listen To "The Type" By Real Boston Richey Featuring YTB Fatt

It features the likes of another talent who is trying to make a name for himself. YTB Fatt, who is from Arkansas, joins on him on this moody and spacey track. This is the first time these two are on the mic together. But, we would not know that if we did not check because they sound natural side by side. Give it a spin above by checking out the music video.

What are your initial thoughts on this brand-new song from Real Boston Richey, "The Type," featuring YTB Fatt? Where does this track rank amongst all of the material Real Boston Richey has put out this year? Which rapper had the better performance in your opinion and why? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around Real Boston Richey and YTB Fatt. Furthermore, stay with us for all of the best song drops throughout the week.

Read More: Tiffany Haddish's DUI Sparks Concern Amongst Comedian's Friends