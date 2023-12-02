Lil Wayne & Tyga Reveal Which Artists Inspire Their Unstoppable Work Ethic

Lil Wayne recently welcomed Tyga as the latest special guest on Young Money Radio on Apple Music, and they had a pretty great conversation. Moreover, the two hitmakers discussed the latter's new collab album with YG, their current day-to-day, next moves, and what inspires them artistically. Particularly, they talked about what motivates their work ethic and the figures that taught them to constantly nurture their craft in the studio. Of course, there are probably plenty of names that popped into your head when considering this question for this duo. But if you're a hip-hop head that knows each of their career trajectories, then there are two names that really stand out that you'd be right in assuming.

Furthermore, Lil Wayne and Tyga thanked Birdman and his brother Slim of Cash Money Records for their tutelage. For example, the former explained how their constant grind inspired him to regularly hit the studio up, even amid tours or other commitments. The California MC shared a similar sentiment, agreeing that they definitely showed him the way towards success with their dedication. Perhaps most importantly, both rappers emphasized how their love of music is what fuels much of this determination.

Lil Wayne & Tyga's Convo On Young Money Radio: Watch

Elsewhere, Lil Wayne and Tyga also touched upon the phenomenon of artists falling out of love with their music or craft. This is something that they don't want to fall into, since it not only hampers their success, but it also makes that success less fulfilling when it's for something you don't really care about. In particular, Weezy seemed to refer to André 3000's comments on rapping at age 40, although he didn't seem to name-drop the Outkast legend in his remarks. Regardless, the message definitely came across.

Meanwhile, this duo also addressed how you need the right atmosphere around you to do well in your career. That's probably why they make solid collab albums, like Tunechi's Welcome 2 ColleGrove with 2 Chainz: they know who to link with. It was also heartening to see him give the 34-year-old props for his hard work in the studio, as you can tell the legacy that inspired them had a profound impact to this day. For more news and the latest updates on Lil Wayne and Tyga, check back in with HNHH.

