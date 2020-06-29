young money radio
- MusicLil Wayne & Tyga Reveal Which Artists Inspire Their Unstoppable Work EthicConsidering each of their career trajectories and their immediate artistic circles, the duo that keeps them going shouldn't surprise you.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicLil Wayne & 2 Chainz Unveil Two New "Welcome 2 ColleGrove" Tracks On Young Money RadioLil Wayne and 2 Chainz recently debuted "Long Story Short" and "Oprah and Gayle" featuring Benny The Butcher.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicLil Wayne Unveils Season 2 Trailer For "Young Money Radio"Season two premieres on Friday at 12 p.m. PT. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicBirdman Wants To Drop "Like Father, Like Son 2" With Lil Wayne Before RetiringBirdman chopped it up with his old friend, Lil Wayne, on "Young Money Radio," where they discussed doing a sequel to "Like Father, Like Son" before Baby retires.By Lynn S.
- RelationshipsAugust Alsina Tells Lil Wayne He "Will Always Have Love" For Jada Pinkett SmithAugust Alsina sat down with Lil Wayne on "Young Money Radio" and chatted a bit about his relationship with Jada Pinkett Smith.By Erika Marie
- MusicKid Cudi Reveals How Lil Wayne Helped With Eminem CollabLil Wayne is trying to get a Kid Cudi on deck following "The Adventures Of Moon Man & Slim Shady."By Aron A.
- GramLauren London, Toya Johnson Praise Reginae Carter's Beauty Following 50 Cent's CommentsReginae Carter received support from Toya Johnson and Lauren London after Lil Wayne & 50 Cent's recent interview with viral.By Erika Marie
- Relationships50 Cent's GF Cuban Link Responds To "Exotic" Comment ControversyCuban Link jokes that she smacked 50 Cent across the head after his comments about Black women on Young Money Radio.By Alex Zidel
- AnticsReginae Carter Low-Key Shades Lil Wayne & 50 Cent For Talk About Black WomenReginae Carter defended her Black beauty to her own father and 50 Cent after their conversation on Young Money Radio.By Alex Zidel
- Antics50 Cent & Lil Wayne Trashed For Comments About Black WomenPeople are angry after 50 Cent's comments about Black women on Lil Wayne's Young Money Radio show.By Alex Zidel
- Music50 Cent Appears To Take Shots At Meek Mill: "How Do You Sign To A Correctional Officer?"50 never misses a chance to throw shade. By Karlton Jahmal
- Music50 Cent Praises Pop Smoke, Nicki Minaj, & Eminem On "Young Money Radio"50 Cent had nothing but good things to say about the late Pop Smoke, Nicki Minaj, and Eminem while talking to Lil Wayne on "Young Money Radio."By Lynn S.
- MusicLil Wayne & Mannie Fresh Announce Collab AlbumMannie Fresh says he already has seven songs finished for his collaborative album with Lil Wayne.By Alex Zidel