Real Boston Richey Takes On His Second Project “Welcome To Bubba Land” By Himself

Real Boston Richey always makes headlines for his music. When he does, though, it usually is not for good reasons. However, this time, it is to announce the release of his sophomore album. On September 8, just over eight months after the deluxe version of his debut album, Public Housing, Pt. 2, Richey is back in a big way. His first effort saw him grab features from label head Future, as well as Moneybagg Yo, Kodak Black, and Lil Durk.

For Welcome To Bubba Land, the name of his second LP, he takes full control of the project. There is no feature in sight. It is all Richey for all 16 tracks and all 43 minutes. It is a big task for the rapper, especially after being in the industry for just a couple of years. But he handles it with confidence and there are some similarities to this labelmate's production styles.

Read More: Lil Kim’s Daughter Hits The Runway At New York Fashion Week

Listen To Welcome To Bubba Land From Real Boston Richey

Some of the beats mimic the production on Future's I NEVER LIKED YOU. The elements you can hear on "KEEP IT BURNIN" and "HOLY GHOST" find their way onto some of Richey's cuts. The orchestral background vocals and the sped-up hi-hats appear across Bubba. Richey mentioned why he included no features with AllHipHop. "Them features people go to when you wanna get heard, when you wanna get known, I done did it … I ain’t really gave my fans 100 percent me... This go round, I want to give my fans 100 percent me." It is certainly respectable of Richey to give this to his fans. Do you think it was the right move?

What are your thoughts on this new album, Welcome To Bubba Land, from Real Boston Richey? Is this his best project? Is he the best rapper, besides Future, on the Freebandz label? We want to hear what you have to say. With that in mind, leave all of your opinions in the comments section. Additionally, keep it locked with HNHH for all of the hottest album releases.

Welcome To Bubba Land Tracklist:

Ain't Gone Lie Transcript What They Did Rich Facts Not to Mention Black Truck New Wave Braggin' Rights Bubba Man Do Me Like that Battery Pack Goin' Back Home Keep on Gettin It Red Rum Cheap Beat the Odds

Read More: Blueface Responds To Gay TikToker Dropping Receipts Of Their Alleged Relationship: “I Am The TRUTH”

[Via]