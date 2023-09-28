Real Boston Richey Responds To Rowdy Rebel Saying Future Cut Him Off

Real Boston Richey is taking matters into his own hands and shutting down any rumors. On Wednesday, Sept. 27, the Miami rapper appeared on From The Block, a platform known for its freestyle sessions, for a freestyle and attempted to set the record straight. The Miami-based rapper took the opportunity to address the allegations head-on via freestyle. "N***as can’t turn off Boston Richey," he started. "Imma say that sh** again, n***as ain’t cut off Boston Richey. Whatever n**ga swing through this b**ch fast, they gon’ get it." Boston Richey appearing on the platform is his way of taking control of the narrative and putting an end to the swirling rumors surrounding him.

Richey's words came in response to Rowdy Rebel who had previously tried to diss him. Rebel was on the same platform just a couple weeks ago saying that Future cut off the young rapper. "N***as moving like they tellin,' they movin' iffy, I cut 'em off like Future did to Boston Richey." The controversy surrounding Boston Richey stems from a viral incident that occurred in January. A vlogger named 1090 Jake had uploaded documents indicating that Richey had cooperated with law enforcement (or snitched) in two separate cases. One involving a murder case when Richey was just 19 years old and the other being a Grand Theft Auto incident in 2013.

Richey Is Setting The Record Straight

While Richey's co-defendant in the Grand Theft Auto case denied that he was a snitch in an interview with Say Cheese!, the situation took a more damaging turn for Richey when 1090 Jake shared a video online. The video allegedly showed Richey providing information to the police. In the video, Richey is seen identifying various individuals connected to the case and mentioning an "alleged shooter" while also naming gang members.

With the ongoing controversy and conflicting narratives, Boston Richey is determined to set the record straight and assert his position. His recent freestyle serves as a testament to his commitment to maintaining his place in the rap world. And dispelling any doubts or speculations about his authenticity. In other news, Boston Richey is coming off a recent release for his latest sophomore effort Welcome To Bubba Land. Unlike his debut project, Public Housing, which saw features from Future, Moneybagg Yo, Kodak Black, and Lil Durk, his second release was a solo effort and notably had no features.

