For the latest video in their Studio Sessions series, Cam Kirk and his creative team have connected with Real Boston Richey to give the rising rapper a platform to tell his story.

In the newly released interview, shared on Friday (October 28), RBR began by reflecting on how he crafted his own sound as an artist, explaining, “I probably ain’t never had to find my sound because, shit, like I rap how I talk, you know what I’m saying? Imma always pop my shit.”

“With rapping, Imma real shit talker,” the Public Housing hitmaker admitted. “Imma pop on your ass, like whether I’m working at Wal Mart, you would never know ‘cuz Imma just keep my energy intact.”

Richey went on to say that, while he doesn’t have a hard time flexing on his haters, he also makes sure to put time into motivating the “real ones” in his life.

Elsewhere in the same interview, the Tallahassee-raised rapper dished on his experience working with Lil Durk and Future on his “Keep Dissing 2” music video, admitting that the Chicago-born artist’s presence left him feeling a little starstruck.

“We do some of my scenes and shit, like I just hear a whole bunch of noise,” Richey recalled. “A whole bunch of people just yellin’ and shit, you feel me?”

After he realized the commotion was being caused by Durk and Hendrix, Real Boston Richey admitted that he was feeling nervous, but he was quick to get back to his usual confident persona and film his scenes in style.

Finally, the “Bullseye 2” artist went on to discuss his big future plans for his career, which primarily involve making sure he’s taking care of the people in his life who have helped him get to where he is today.

Check it all out in the video below