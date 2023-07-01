Real Boston Richey Defends Incestuous Lyrics

Earlier this week, Real Boston Richey shocked the internet during his XXL Freshman cypher with Finesse2Tymes, Lola Brooke, and more. The rapper spit some questionable lyrics about his cousin, leading to backlash. “Always been a freaky jit, trying to f*ck my cousin under the covers,” he rapped. For obvious reasons, many people were disgusted by the incestuous lyrics. Now, he’s taken to Twitter to respond to the backlash. Instead of giving any sort of actual explanation as to why he would rap about incest, however, he simply doubled down.

“Lie and say yeen try to hunch yo cousin wit clothes on as a child ugly a** jit,” he wrote. He was immediately hit with a flood of comments responding to his Tweet. “NO N***A I DIDN’T,” one Twitter user comments. “Bruh that’s weird,” another says. Clearly, Real Boston Richey has not done much to help his case. In fact, his Tweet has only worsed the clowning he’s been getting online.

Real Boston Richey Stands By Trying To Sleep With His Cousin

Lie and say yeen try to hunch yo cousin wit clothes on as a child ugly ass jit 🫨 https://t.co/cAjnsIwZN9 — OfficialRealBoston_Richey (@OfficialRealB) July 18, 2023

Various other commenters went on to compare Real Boston Richey to Kevin Gates, who also previously found himself in a controversy surrounding a family member. “Kevin Gates got too much influence,” a Twitter user notes. Last year, the rapper appeared on an episode of Caresha Please, where he revealed that he had been knowingly sleeping with his cousin for years. “Did you really f*ck your cousin?” Yung Miami asked him. He then explained that three months into a relationship with his cousin, he found out they were related.

“I’m f*ckin’ the sh*t out her,” the rapper explained, “come to find out she my cousin, you heard me? But I ain’t bout to stop f*ckin’ with her. Shit the p*ssy good and we click. Shit, I ain’t grow up with you knowing you was my people.” The disturbing admission had social media users outraged. It seems as though Real Boston Richey is headed down a similar path, facing scrutiny for his bizarre lyrics.

