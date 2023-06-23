Thankfully for Coi Leray, being the daughter of a celebrity taught her plenty about life in the spotlight. She and Benzino haven’t always seen eye to eye, but the Boston native’s resilient attitude definitely comes from him. It’s only been a few years since her career first took off. Already she’s given us two LPs, the second of which hit DSPs today (June 23). Leray has been undeniably excited to share her work with the world. However, that doesn’t mean she didn’t have time to clap back at trolls on Twitter earlier this week.

Upon seeing a post declaring her 2021 XXL Freshman cypher as “the worst ever,” the “Blick Blick” hitmaker made it clear that she’s unbothered by the comments. “And the only one who Top 10 Global in the world right now with three songs on the Hot 100,” Leray cooly wrote. “This didn’t determine my journey, I always knew I was destined for greatness. Now look at me, swimming in hits, baby,” she continued.

Coi Leray Responds to Her Haters

And the only one who top 10 global in the world right now with 3 songs on the hot 100. This didn’t determine my journey, I always knew I was destined for greatness . Now look at me. Swimming in hits baby. Y’all to busy worried about what someone has to say. Clearly IDGAF 🥰 https://t.co/R8YXI4FWbH — Coi (@coi_leray) June 21, 2023

From there, the black-haired beauty reminded some users to worry less about what others have to say about them. As for her? “Clearly IDGAF 🥰,” Coi finished her rant, earning a few thousand likes. As HipHopDX notes, she recently spoke with Ebro Darden on Apple Music about the polarizing cypher, admitting that freestyling isn’t her top strength. “I sit down, I started writing on pen and paper first of course, and then elevated to my phone and then on [my] laptop, just writing on the notes. But if I do freestyling, the most freestyle I’ll do is melody passes where I’m not even thinking,” she shared.

Elsewhere in the news, Coi Leray made a splash during fashion week earlier this month when she showed up to the Saint Laurent runway without a bra under her sheer black jumpsuit. She’s been known to turn heads with her outfits in the past, but this was arguably one of her raciest looks to date. See photos at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

