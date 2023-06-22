Coi Leray made it clear that she was not messing around when she arrived at Paris Fashion Week. In a simple white crop-top, iced-out neck, baggy jeans, pink bag, and strap back hat, she sat front row and celebrated as such in her latest Instagram photo dump. Sure, it’s not the flashiest fit, but isn’t it all about how you rock it rather than what you’re rocking? Regardless, she shouted out Pharrell in her post, attending the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2024 show. Also, she posed with various celebrities and plugged her new album COI, which drops tomorrow (June 23).

“FRONT ROW AT LV IS CRAAAAAAAAAAZYYYYY,” she wrote as her post’s caption. “@louisvuitton @pharrell ALBUM DROPPING THIS FRIDAY. Styled by @louisvuitton head to toe.” With recent singles, music videos, social media teases, and more, people are quite excited to hear her latest full-length offering. Wrap that up with a song on Metro Boomin’s Across The Spider-Verse soundtrack and you have a very prolific and dominant rollout. Still, Coi Leray hasn’t stopped looking towards the future, and recently commented on the chances of one particular feature.

Coi Leray Stuns At Paris Fashion Week

Furthermore, she recently sat down with Math Hoffa on his My Expert Opinion podcast. During their conversation, they spoke about the 26-year-old’s father Benzino and how she will always stand by and support him. Sure, they’ve had their differences in the past, but ones that that they’ve always been able to reconcile. In fact, Coi Leray said that said loyalty runs so deep that she would turn down an Eminem collab if he didn’t want it to happen, given their historic beef.

“I would sit down with my father, first of all, and bring it up to him,” she remarked “I wouldn’t even ask. I’d be like, ‘Yo, listen. This is what happened. I’m not even expecting an answer. I just need to tell you right away.’ Me and my father could never be speaking for f***ing years. If that was to happen, I’d be like, ‘Hold on, let me just tell you this. Let me bring it to your attention.’ hopefully, he’ll be like, ‘Yo, you know what? Do it.’” For more news and the latest updates on Coi Leray, stay posted on HNHH.

