Coi Leray has strutted her stuff at Fashion Weeks around the world before, whether as an audience member, performer, or model. Never, though, has she been as bold as she was in Berlin, Germany this week. The Trendsetter artist was one of the special celebrity guests at the Saint Laurent SS24 menswear presentation, along with The Little Mermaid actress Jessica Alexander and Jeoghan from K-pop group Seventeen.

Ahead of the event, Leray shared a nearly naked photo dump to Instagram, letting brand designer Anthony Vaccarello know she had arrived in Europe. In those images, the 26-year-old wore a black thong with white crew socks and heels, shielding her breasts with a Saint Laurent bag while pretending to answer the phone. For the fashion show itself, Coi was technically more covered up. However, the sheer fabric and her decision to skip wearing a bra left her bare breasts on full display under the black lace of her long-sleeve top.

Coi Leray Conquers Germany

As Dazed notes, the fashion show unsurprisingly paid homage to SL’s roots and signature silhouettes. Sheer tops, of course, are something the original designer Yves Saint Laurent was best known for popularizing in his hey-day. He frequently featured the nude female figure on his runways, so seeing Leray and Vaccarello pay tribute to the late creative in such a way isn’t entirely surprising. Of course, the Boston baddie has never shied away from showing off her figure for her own reasons – especially as she continues to promote her sophomore LP, COI, due out later this month on June 23.

Coi Leray’s look for the Saint Laurent SS24 show is slightly too scandalous for us to show in full. Nevertheless, you can still check it out on her IG here and here. Are you a fan of Vaccarello’s latest designs? Let us know in the comments, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

