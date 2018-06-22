xxl freshman cypher
- Pop CultureCoi Leray Claps Back At 2021 "XXL" Freshman Cypher Critics: "Clearly IDGAF"Others included in the 2021 class include Pooh Shiesty, Flo Milli, and 42 Dugg.By Hayley Hynes
- Original ContentMegan Thee Stallion's 5 Best FreestylesOutside of her hit songs, Megan Thee Stallion showcased his rap skills on each of her freestyles.By Wyatt Westlake
- MusicNardo Wick, Big30, Big Scarr & KenTheMan Snap In Their XXL CypherBig30, KenTheMan, Big Scarr, and Nardo Wick show out in their XXL Freshman Cypher. By Aron A.
- MusicRubi Rose, Pooh Shiesty, Flo Milli, & 42 Dugg Come Through For XXL Freshman CypherRubi Rose, Pooh Shiesty, Flo Milli, and 42 Dugg slide over a Nick Mira-produced beat for their XXL Freshman cypher.By Alex Zidel
- BarsToosii & Blxst Spit Bars In XXL Freshman CypherBlxst and Toosii comes through with some bars in their new 2021 XXL Freshman Cypher. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicRico Nasty Fans Believe She's Shading Coi Leray With XXXTentacion LyricPeople have compared their "XXL" Freshman freestyles and cyphers after Leray's performances were scrutinized by Hip Hop fans.By Erika Marie
- MusicCoi Leray Picked Apart On Twitter For XXL Freshman CypherCoi Leray's XXL Freshman freestyle wasn't a hit with the fans.By Alex Zidel
- MusicLakeyah Delivers On Solo XXL FreestyleLakeyah holds her own as a XXL freshman in this acapella freestyle.By Joe Abrams
- MusicMulatto Would Go On A Date With Fivio Foreign If He Asked Her OutThe rapper recently flirted with her fellow XXL Freshman 2020 artist during their cypher.By Erika Marie
- BarsMulatto Shoots Her Shot At Fivio Foreign During XXL Freshman CypherMulatto and Fivio Foreign had undeniable chemistry during their XXL Freshman Cypher, with Latto even shooting her shot at the Brooklyn rapper.By Alex Zidel
- MusicNLE Choppa, Rod Wave, Lil Tjay & Chika Connect In XXL Freshman CypherNLE Choppa, Rod Wave, Chika, and Lil Tjay bless some Jetsonmade production for the latest XXL Freshman Cypher. By Mitch Findlay
- BarsLil Mosey's XXL Freshman Cypher Gets Clowned, He Says He Doesn't FreestyleAnd where was Gunna?By Erika Marie
- MusicBlueface, YBN Cordae, & Rico Nasty Come Through For XXL Freshman CypherRound Two of the XXL Freshman Cypher has arrived. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicDaBaby & Megan Thee Stallion Snap On XXL Freshman CypherDababy goes Baby On Baby in XXL's Freshman Cypher. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicOffset Scolds Chris Brown Over 21 Savage Meme: "Ain't Funny Lame"Offset was not a fan of Chris Brown's mash-up of Big Shaq and 21 Savage.By Alex Zidel
- MusicStefflon Don, YBN Nahmir & Wifisfuneral Hold It Down For XXL CypherThe second batch of XXL Freshman Cyphers have arrived. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicTrippie Redd Explains His Reason For Not Doing The XXL Freshman Cypher“I knew the beat was going to be trash,” he says.
By Kevin Goddard
- MusicJ.I.D & Ski Mask The Slump God Spit Fire In XXL Freshman CypherJ.I.D. goes in like a man possessed while Ski Mask cuts the beat like the late XXXTentacion. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicThe XXL Freshman Cypher Trailer Has ArrivedWhich group are ya'll checking for?By Mitch Findlay
- NewsXXXTentacion's "Tear Drop" Released By Ugly God In MemorandumUgly God recycles XXXTentacion's Cypher Freestyle on "Tear Drop."By Devin Ch