Coi Leray Fires Back At Haters Over “COI” Album Streams

Coi Leray fired back at her haters on Twitter, Wednesday, sharing a list of the top-streaming albums of 2023 so far on Spotify. Her latest project, COI, ranked eighth on the list, despite trolls making fun of its reported low sales figures.

“This why idgaf wat nun of y’all haten ass weirdos have to say about me,” she wrote. “Fuck a validation! I ain’t NEVER gonna stop having fun with this shit. Ever. Thanks to all my supporters. Amazing albums.” Despite the streams, fans still trolled Leray in response. One wrote: “Girl it has those streams because of david guetta and that tiktok hit.” “Ice spice outsold… and it’s an EP,” another replied.

Coi Leray performs onstage at Billboard R&B Hip-Hop Live held at The Novo on August 8, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Brandon Todd/Billboard via Getty Images)

When COI initially dropped, early reports suggested it only managed to earn 10,000 in album sales for its first week. Despite the rough figure, Leray remained positive on social media. “Grateful to have an album on the Top 200 for [the] first week of my album release, again,” she wrote on Twitter at the time. “This time with three hits on the Hot 100… Woah. I’m super proud of myself. Bigger and better year every time. Keep streaming #COI. It’s an AMAZING project.”

Coi Leray Shares Streaming Numbers On Twitter

This why idgaf wat nun of y’all haten ass weirdos have to say about me. Fuck a validation ! I ain’t NEVER gonna stop having fun with this shit . Ever. Thanks to all my supporters. Amazing albums 💖 https://t.co/UzErEiVuOF — Coi (@coi_leray) August 16, 2023

As for new music from the rapper, Leray confirmed that she’s working on a new EP on Instagram, Tuesday. “Blue Moon EP loading 6 songs,” she captioned the post while adding several emojis. The EP will follow the success of her recent collaboration with David Guetta and Anne-Marie for the track, “Baby Don’t Hurt Me.” The song stayed on the Hot 100 for months and racked up 200 million streams on Spotify. Her song, “Players,” also made waves earlier this year. Leray hasn’t shared any further details on her upcoming EP, but be on the lookout for more updates on HotNewHipHop.

