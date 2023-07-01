Real Boston Richey Disgusts The Internet With Bar About Wanting To Sleep With His Cousin

Real Boston Richey was one of the many artists who were featured on this year’s XXL Freshman List. Overall, the list has proven to be a bit polarizing. Although, much of this has to do with the fact that a lot of fans just aren’t keeping up with new artists. Either way, Richey has been making quite a bit of noise as of late. He is currently signed to Future, which is a massive co-sign in and of itself. At this point, he has lots of room for growth, and fans are very excited to see what he is going to do next.

Unfortunately, Real Boston Richey is going viral for all of the wrong reasons right now. If you are familiar with XXL and their Freshman list, you know that they do a plethora of freestyles and cyphers to promote the artists. Recently, Richey was in a cypher with the likes of Finesse2Tymes, Lola Brooke, and more. However, as you will see down below, he let off a bar that is questionable at best, and downright disgusting at worse.

Real Boston Richey Delivers Questionable Lyrics

In the bar, he essentially professes to wanting to sleep with his cousin. Of course, this is very incestual, and people clocked that immediately. However, Finesse didn’t seem to mind as he just continued to nod along to the lyrics. As for the fans in DJ Akademiks’ comments section, they were quick to let their feelings be known. “These bars are sponsored by Alabama,” one person wrote. “Not even BatMan could beat this information outta me!!” said another.

Needless to say, a lot of people are not feeling his verse. However, we’re sure people will forget about these bars in due time. As long he redeems himself with some great music, all will be forgiven. Let us know your thoughts on his bars, down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world.

