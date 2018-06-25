xxl freshman list
- MusicReal Boston Richey Disgusts The Internet With Bar About Wanting To Sleep With His CousinReal Boston Richey is getting roasted online.By Alexander Cole
- MusicDC The Don: A Rising Force In Emo RapThe music-over-basketball decision is paying off quite well for Don.By Demi Phillips
- MusicLuh Tyler: Florida's Dynamic Rising RapperLuh Tyler is carving out an impressive career thanks to his chill nature and his laidback rap lyrics and style.By Demi Phillips
- MusicRising Artist TiaCorine's Journey To Rap StardomHer distinct fashion style shines forth in her music.By Demi Phillips
- MusicLola Brooke: The Rise Of A Formidable Force In RapLola Brooke is apart of this year's XXL Freshmen class, so get to know the rising New York star.By Paul Barnes
- MusicSoFaygo Displays His Melodic Prowess During XXL Freshman FreestyleSoFaygo continues to make an impression.By Alexander Cole
- MusicYung Bleu Takes High Road After Being Snubbed By XXL Freshman ListYung Bleu congratulated everyone who made the list after being snubbed.By Alex Zidel
- AnticsAsian Doll & Drakeo The Ruler Trash XXL Over Rumored Freshman ListAsian Doll and Drakeo The Ruler are equally frustrated that they weren't on the rumored XXL Freshman List for 2021.By Alex Zidel
- MusicJack Harlow, Mulatto, Polo G, & Other XXL Freshmen Read Mean CommentsThe 2020 XXL Freshman Class reads rude comments about themselves, including Jack Harlow, Chika, Mulatto, Lil Keed, Fivio Foreign, Polo G, Lil Tjay, Calboy, and more.By Alex Zidel
- MusicThe XXL Freshman 2020 List May Have Just LeakedCould this be legit?By Lynn S.
- MusicBlueface Talks Sh*t About Anyone Who Didn't Make XXL Freshman List"Your favorite artist didn’t live up to your expectations..."By Alex Zidel
- MusicXXL Freshman List: Fans React To Blueface, Megan Thee Stallion & More Making ItThe general public is satisfied with this year's picks.By Alex Zidel
- MusicYBN Nahmir Speaks On YBN Movement & His Influences In XXL Freshman ProfileYBN Nahmir explains what the XXL Freshman List means to him.By Alex Zidel
- MusicWifisfuneral Looks To Prove Himself In XXL Freshman InterviewWifisfuneral earned his place on the Freshman List.By Matthew Parizot
- MusicWatch Wifisfuneral's XXL Freshman FreestyleAnother Freshman displays his skills in an acapella verse.By Trevor Smith