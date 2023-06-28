With a new fleet of rappers bursting on the scene, it’s no easy feat selecting those that stand out. However, one listen to DC the Don, and it’s clear why the young rapper has blown up. With a unique blend of Hip Hop and rock music, he’s very much in a league of his own. Day after day, the fast rising star welcomes in a hoard of new fans.

Through an unconventional and dynamic rap style, DC the Don has carved out a specially designed path. A multitalented star, he’s also garnered much attention for his basketball playing skills. The six foot seven rapper has been active musically since 2017, but he shot to higher fame in 2020. DC the Don further made headlines after nabbing a spot on XXL’s coveted Freshman list for the Class of 2023 set. His third album, FUNERAL, showed a simultaneously more vulnerable and versatile side to the rapper.

Early Days

Born Daijon Cotty Davis, DC the Don knew for a long time that his life would go either one out of two ways. The “Worst Day” rapper was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on August 3, 1999. Growing up, he was interested in music and basketball, with a promising career in either of the two ventures. As a teenager, he moved from Milwaukee to Long Beach, California, to wax his basketball skills.

He eventually met and played basketball with the Ball Brothers under the Amateur Athletic Union. He forged a strong friendship with the basketball trio, and they have reportedly remained close. Sometime in 2017, Lonzo Ball’s Big Baller Brand shoe, the ZO2, was released. In the announcement video, DC the Don’s “Everything 1K” was the accompanying track. This opened the door to the rapper accessing the mainstream market. After the rise to fame, he continued to make more music.

DC The Don’s Breakthrough

By the 2020s, DC the Don had begun to reap the fruits of his labor. Between 2017 and 2019, he released five EPs and two mixtapes, which gained buzz in the underground space. He signed to Rostrum Records, known for their roster of alternative Hip Hop stars, in 2020. He released his debut album, Come as You Are, in the same year.

In 2022, his sophomore album My Own Worst Enemy was released to critical praise. The album showcased a great progression in the artist’s writing, offering a more mature sound. On My Own Worst Enemy, DC famously battled his alter ego, which made for a rap-rage fest. His third album, FUNERAL, was released on May 5, 2023. He further explained that the title of the project signified a brand new version of himself.

“A lot of sh*t in my life has been changing…From a personal standpoint, it’s a ‘FUNERAL’ and death to a lot of things that could be better [for me] moving forward,” he said. “From a music standpoint, it’s like a death of everything that came before – and I’m not saying f**k all my other music because it’s what led up to this – but it’s kind of like a whole new chapter instead of just turning the page.”

The Future

After leaving a basketball career for music, DC the Don is showing his decision was no fluke. With tracks like “12AM” and “Hate Being Lonely” on his latest project, switching lanes is clearly no difficult task for him. Infusing even more genres to his previously identifiable sound has also kept his music fresh. After being put in a box musically, he has quickly ended all doubts. Through his knack for experimentation, DC the Don creates a genre bending cascade of emotions.

