2023 XXL Freshman
- Music2Rare: Philly Rapper On The Come UpWith a signature white hairline and a larger than life personality, 2Rare is a distinct newcomer.By Demi Phillips
- MusicWho Is Real Boston Richey? The Florida Rapper Signed To Future's FreebandzA powerful co-sign from Future has given Richey a solid rap foundation.By Demi Phillips
- MusicWho Is Finesse2tymes?There’s no holding back the Memphis native anymore.By Demi Phillips
- MusicDC The Don: A Rising Force In Emo RapThe music-over-basketball decision is paying off quite well for Don.By Demi Phillips
- MusicRob49: Crafting A New Rap LegacyThe New Orleans export keeps rising despite the odds.By Demi Phillips
- MusicFridayy's Melodic Journey: Rising Star Making WavesFridayy is starting his career in a major way, producing and singing for big names, signing to Def Jam, and releasing his debut EP. By Wyatt Westlake
- MusicLuh Tyler: Florida's Dynamic Rising RapperLuh Tyler is carving out an impressive career thanks to his chill nature and his laidback rap lyrics and style.By Demi Phillips
- MusicLola Brooke: The Rise Of A Formidable Force In RapLola Brooke is apart of this year's XXL Freshmen class, so get to know the rising New York star.By Paul Barnes