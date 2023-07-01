Florida A&M Pauses Football Program To Investigate Real Boston Richey Music Video Shoot

The football program at Florida A&M has been paused temporarily after Real Boston Richey appeared to shoot an unauthorized music video at the school’s athletic facilities. The Tallahassee rapper dropped his new single, “Send A Blitz” on July 21. The song was accompanied by a video that appeared to have been shot in the Florida A&M locker room. Furthermore, Richey wears an A&M shirt and helmet while several players appear in the background of the video.

Coach Willie Simmons announced the temporary suspension of the program in the hours following the video’s release. Simmons said that the song’s language was not consistent with Florida A&M’s core values, principles and beliefs.” Furthermore, an investigation has been launched into how Richey gained access to the locker room. Additionally, Richey’s “use of licensed Florida A&M apparel that violates agreements” will also be looked into.

Real Boston Richey Gets Football Team In Hot Water

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 04: Quarterback Jeremy Moussa #8 of the Florida A&M Rattlers passes the ball against the Jackson State Tigers during the Orange Blossom Classic Game at Hard Rock Stadium on September 04, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. The Tigers defeated the Rattlers 59-3. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)

Until this latest controversy, Richey appeared to have a fairly strong relationship with Florida A&M. The rapper, who grew up in the same town as the college, even performed at the team’s 2022 Homecoming Game. However, it appears that the investigation is set to hand down some harsh punishments on anyone who was found to have aided Richey in what the university appears to consider a major breach of trust.

“It is a privilege to wear the orange and green and as a football program, our young men have failed to live up to the standard set before us,” Simmons said in his statement. “They will all learn from this mishap and we will continue to work hard every day to become the best version of ourselves and continue to make Rattler Nation proud.”

