Real Boston Richey Catches Flack For Almost Getting Aggressive With His Girlfriend

Rapper Real Boston Richey attends the Florida State vs. Syracuse men's basketball game at the Donald Tucker Civic Center Saturday, Jan. 4, 2024. © Mishalynn Brown/Tallahassee Democrat / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
This is far from the first bit of relationship drama Real Boston Richey faced as of late, although other issues relate to a past flame.

Real Boston Richey is in a pretty controversial relationship with Tatiana Chanell, but before this week, that had more to do with their history than their current dynamic. However, he faced a lot of heat from fans online after a video surfaced of him snatching Tatiana's phone away during an argument and expressing visible frustration with her. It's unclear exactly where they are or what they were doing, but regardless, things stayed cool until the "One Hit Wonder" rapper got more aggressive. Then, their friends had to separate them before things reached a boiling point. Many users in the comments section under the Instagram clip below remarked about how toxic this looks and hoped this situation didn't go any further.

Elsewhere, Real Boston Richey has other romantic problems, as his ex partner Aire accused him of alleged revenge pornography and child molestation. This situation also roped Tatiana Chanell into the conflict, as she went back and forth with Aire multiple times before reportedly deactivating her social media accounts. None of this accusatory information saw any confirmation or proof, though, so take this drama with a massive grain of salt.

Who Is Real Boston Richey Dating?

For those unaware, Real Boston Richey's partner Tatiana Chanell caused a lot of commotion among his fanbase due to allegations that they started dating while she was still underage. He's reportedly 28 years old at press time, whereas she is reportedly 19. When this combined with the Aire allegations and other social media narratives around the Tallahassee MC, it made for a pretty scandalous debate that still hasn't fully lost its legs. Then again, it's been a long time since folks really updated themselves on this, so we'll see if this altercation video changes that.

Meanwhile, even with snitching allegations and other narrative antics, Real Boston Richey hasn't slowed down when it comes to new musical releases. All fans hope for is the avoidance of altercations like these and full focus on the craft, so we eagerly await whatever singles or projects come next. Perhaps the near future will also hold more explanations and elaborations about this phone conflict and their dynamic.

