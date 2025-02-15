Real Boston Richey Builds More Momentum With "One Hit Wonder"

He's far from one and his upcoming itinerary is proof.

Big Glo will be kicking off her GLORIOUS tour on March 5 in Oklahoma City and Richey is going to support her by opening. Not only will this further Real Boston Richey's rapport with her, but it aids his career greatly too. Overall, it gives more credibility to his string of success as of late. To give himself some more material to perform, Richey is here with "One Hit Wonder." It's a perfectly appropriate record for him right now as it is confident and possesses a hungry nature to it. He really has shaken off that "One Hit Wonder" status now and this track is a way for him to put those conversations to bed.

Real Boston Richey has really come into his own lately. Overall, it feels like everything from "Help Me" to now has been the turning point. The Tallahassee, Florida native and Freebandz signee is fresh off his Richey Rich album, which featured that song and a few other standouts. One of them is "Get In There" featuring Memphis superstar GloRilla . That track is one we want to highlight because very soon, Real Boston Richey will be joining her on the road.

About The Author

Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.