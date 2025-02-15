Real Boston Richey Builds More Momentum With "One Hit Wonder"

Real Boston Richey has really come into his own lately. Overall, it feels like everything from "Help Me" to now has been the turning point. The Tallahassee, Florida native and Freebandz signee is fresh off his Richey Rich album, which featured that song and a few other standouts. One of them is "Get In There" featuring Memphis superstar GloRilla. That track is one we want to highlight because very soon, Real Boston Richey will be joining her on the road.
Big Glo will be kicking off her GLORIOUS tour on March 5 in Oklahoma City and Richey is going to support her by opening. Not only will this further Real Boston Richey's rapport with her, but it aids his career greatly too. Overall, it gives more credibility to his string of success as of late. To give himself some more material to perform, Richey is here with "One Hit Wonder." It's a perfectly appropriate record for him right now as it is confident and possesses a hungry nature to it. He really has shaken off that "One Hit Wonder" status now and this track is a way for him to put those conversations to bed.
Real Boston Richey "One Hit Wonder"
Quotable Lyrics:
I'm havin' tunnel vision, baby, I ain't tryna fumble
I'm lettin' these n****s drop, but I'ma take over after summer
Real trench n****, I pull up, fuck a runner without a condom
Cool-a*s n****, I'll pop out in the heat with an LV bomber
Big old blicky under my shirt, this b*tch here louder than some thunder
I need a trap b*tch that get the work and drive it just like Shonda