Orlando Brown Baselessly Speculates That Kendrick Lamar Shot Drake's House Up

There are many laws of physics in the media space, of which two currently stand out: people will never stop talking about the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef, and Orlando Brown usually says some wild stuff. Moreover, Adam22 and the rest of the No Jumper team recently hosted the actor on their podcast to talk about a lot of different topics. Eventually, Brown made the baseless and outrageous claim that K.Dot was allegedly the one who shot up Drizzy's mansion in May of last year, or perhaps that he paid others to do so. The context for this was a question from Adam about whether or not the former Disney Channel star listens to Kendrick.

"I did, but then I realized that you can't just shoot up people's houses and s**t. That's stupid," Orlando Brown expressed before talking about his Kendrick Lamar allegations. "Blood, that man shot up Drake's house and then it seemed like a f***ing... It just makes no sense how, you know what I'm saying, you can pull up to a man's house and shoot like that. [...] I'm not bringing [The Weeknd] up. You are. So, bro, Kendrick shot his s**t up, bruh. Yeah. And in this world, we can switch off. Like, bro, like, don't got to look like me."

Who Shot At Drake's House?

When Adam22 specifically asked Orlando Brown whether or not he thinks Kendrick Lamar paid for people to shoot up Drake's home, he answered with another ridiculous and completely unrelated conspiracy theory: Suge Knight allegedly "smoked" Nipsey Hussle. We doubt that anyone involved will respond to this in any capacity, as celebrities that come up in Brown's rants usually play it off and don't treat him seriously.