Orlando Brown & His Wife Reveal They Are Expecting A Third Child

Fans couldn't also help but defend the former Disney star.

Major congratulations are in order for actor Orlando Brown and his wife Danielle Brown! According to The Shade Room, the couple is expecting their third child! They have been together for just about four full years now and already have two kids. Frankie, their son, was the first to arrive, followed by their daughter, Annie, earlier this year. Danielle is has additional children outside of their marriage, though, so she's going to kill it with this one! She and Orlando made the announcement via a joint livestream with their fans on TikTok. It's also on their YouTube channel if you want to check it out there as well.

It did take a second for them to share the bombshell news, as they were commenting on the food they were eating at a restaurant. But Orlando finally let the cat out of the bag. "For all y’all that didn’t know my wife is pregnant. Pregnant, pregnant, pregnant. Yeah we going holiday shopping." Danielle made sure give everyone an inside scoop of exactly how far along she is. She says it's been three months, or 11 weeks to be more technical.

Orlando Brown Is Going To Be A Papa Of Three!

Fans were excited for the news, with one commenting on how much she adores Danielle. "Awwww, she’s a strong woman. I tell u that much!" However, there were also some who were just completely floored. "Second child?! Wife?! Orlando lol" "He’s married?! AND dad already?!!! 😭😭💀"

Furthermore, there was quite a lot of chatter surrounding Orlando's behavior in the video. For those who don't know, the multi-talent has built up a reputation of being sort of an unhinged goof online. For example, he was acting out of control during a recent livestream with Deshae Frost and claiming that Nick Cannon "sucked [his] d*ck." Some were even bringing up his past addictions as reasons for this. However, he is an actor and comedian at the end of the day, which many pointed out in his defense. "People, he’s an actor.. You really thought he was actually crazy?? lol 🤦🏽‍♂️" one person sums up. Hopefully, Orlando and Danielle are blocking out the news and enjoying this exciting journey together!

