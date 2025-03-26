Orlando Brown's New Music Video Has Fans Hopeful About His Mental State

Orlando Brown released a new music video for a song titled, "Love To You," on Tuesday afternoon and fans are thrilled. On the romantic track, he sings about being in love and making love to the woman for whom he has feelings. Many users on social media have noted that the former Disney star appears to be doing well.

In the comments section of the music video, fans are showing their love for the song. "We have been waiting and bro delivered! Orlando Brown is one of the most Versatile artist in the game fr," one top response reads. Another adds: "Don't sleep on Orlando. Can sing, rap, and dance. Straight goat. This song sounds really good." On Reddit, other users have been bringing up Brown's mental health, suggesting he appears to be doing better. "I'm just happy he's not f*cked up anymore. This honestly isn't awful," one user writes. One more notes: "I mean that man acts different every other month. Seems he’s on a good thing now though. I hope he stays sober. He was a very talented actor before mental health took over."

Orlando Brown's Antics

Orlando Brown has been making headlines for strange and concerning antics for a number of years. In 2024, he was kicked out of TAO in Los Angeles after a bizarre outburst. “Get behind me, Satan. I’m Jesus. Get the F**k out of here, Satan,” he yelled at the restaurant. “I am Satan and Lucifer’s son. F**k everybody.” He also called one employee a “child molester” and the serial killer “Richard Ramirez.”