Real Boston Richey Has A Future Hit With "Get In There" Featuring GloRilla

GloRilla returns the favor.

Real Boston Richey is maintaining a strong level of consistency in 2024. A couple of months ago, the Tallahassee, Florida product put out one of his most vulnerable cuts to date with "Help Me". Fans commended him peeling back his layers a bit as they responded positively to the single. So much so, that the track is currently his most popular on his Spotify with over 6.1 million streams. Additionally, it's seen a lot of success on other platforms such as TikTok. It's been used over 500,000 posts. Furthermore, it's done well on YouTube, amassing over 13.8 million views between the music video and audio uploads. Because of this, it's sitting at number 74 on the Billboard Hot 100. Excuse us for gushing, but we have to give the Freebandz signee his flowers. However, let's focus in on Real Boston Richey's latest effort "Get In There".

It appears he's on his way to having another viral record with this one. That's thanks to his blunt and aggressive bars, the memorable claps on the instrumental, and a vulgar GloRilla feature. Speaking of the Memphis star, you could view this as her returning the favor. Real Boston Richey lent his talents to a track off her recent Ehhthang Ehhthang mixtape. Overall, both tracks are winners, but "Get In There" might get the slight nod. See what you think though, with the music video link below.

"Get In There"- Real Boston Richey & GloRilla

Quotable Lyrics: