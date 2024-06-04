C Stunna & Real Boston Richey Coast Over An Ominous Beat On "Lose Control"

This is one the nastiest beats of 2024.

Two of Florida's newest stars are teaming up to make waves along the East Coast. Those two gentlemen are C Stunna and Real Boston Richey and they have recently collaborated on a track called "Lose Control". This is the former's second release of the year, and it follows up on "Curtis Jackson", which dropped in April. What is even better is that C Stunna is coming through with a new album very soon.

2021 was the last time we got a new tape from him, which was called Stone Cold Stunna. It was nearly a total solo project outside of one track. 2020 saw him drop his first two LPs, Stunna 4 President and then Stunna Season prior to that. So, this has certainly been a long time coming for someone who is still looking to make their mark.

Listen To "Lose Control" By C Stunna & Real Boston Richey

"Lose Control" could have been a mixed bag. Even with the Florida connection, C Stunna and Real Boston Richey have never worked with one another. However, they put any chemistry questions to bed, as they effortlessly trade verses on this song. They pick each other up, keeping the momentum high. The beat may be the most standout feature, as the dark, cavernous, bassy instrumental is the perfect back drop for the lyrics and flows brought.

Quotable Lyrics: