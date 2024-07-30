C Stunna Drops "Still Stuntin" Gangsta Grillz Mixtape With DJ Drama

Florida’s C Stunna is coming through this summer with his latest work. On July 26, the rising star released his highly anticipated Gangsta Grillz mixtape, Still Stuntin. The tape is his first of 2024, and his first since 2021's Stone Cold Stunna. The legendary hip-hop tastemaker and creator of the Gangsta Grillz series DJ Drama hosts the tape. This is the latest in Drama's Gangsta Grillz revival, which began when Tyler, The Creator enlisted him for the Grammy-winning Call Me If You Get Lost in 2021. Still Stuntin places heavy emphasis on C Stunna’s flexing, as well as his ability to provide high-energy, heavy-hitting tracks, a trademark of Florida hip-hop.

The tape features the buzzing single "Curtis Jackson" with Philadelphia rapper Skrilla. The video for that song has over 2.2 million views on YouTube since C Stunna released the song in April. "Lose Control" features Real Boston Richey. The two of them rap over a bass-heavy beat in line with the current sound coming from C Stunna's home state. It is not surprising that they brought the energy, as it's what they do best. "No Pad or Pen" features a verse from a fellow rising star, former XXL Freshman Luh Tyler. He is on the road to releasing his own project in August. Still Stuntin is a confirmation of C Stunna's rise through the ranks over the last few years. Above all, the mixtape is a celebration of the effort he's put into building his career, effort rewarded in part by receiving a DJ Drama co-sign.