C Stunna Is "Vibin" On New Single

C Stunna recently unveiled his new track "Vibin," which arrived alongside an energetic accompanying music video. The boastful, bass-heavy single sees the Florida-based rapper spit menacing bars about opps, making money, and more. The track follows his 2021 album Stone Cold Stunna. While it's unclear when the rapper plans to unveil his next full-length project, he's managed to hold fans over with an array of singles over the past year, including "Play," "Copy Paste Delete," "Feel Myself," and more.

“I’ve always loved music my whole life," C Stunna says of his background. "I can’t do anything without a song or instrumental playing. I grew up in a home that always had some type of music playing also. My environment inspires me."

Read More: Big Hit, Hit-Boy & Benny The Butcher Are "Speaking In Codes" On Fiery New Song

C Stunna - "Vibin"

Aside from his various solo releases, C Stunna has also been in his collab bag as of late, teaming up with Fadess, TYTE, Spliffjit, RahhForeign, and more in recent months. He also joined forced with fellow Florida native Luh Tyler back in June for "Why U Hatin," packing a punch with his vibrant bars. C Stunna's had quite the year so far, headlining Spotify's Most Necessary Live concert in Miami alongside Real Boston Richey, Danny Towers, Loe Shimmy Lil Crix, and more. The November event even featured surprise appearances from Kodak Black and Nardo Wick. He also performed at Rolling Loud Miami in July and Rolling Loud California in March.

Undoubtedly gearing up for yet another release sometime in the near future, C Stunna offers fans a few simple words of advice: “Get money, stack money.” What do you think of C Stunna's latest release? Will you be adding "Vibin" to your playlist? Are you looking forward to more new music from C Stunna? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Quotable Lyrics:

Keep on flexing on these n***as, not my fault I can't even fight it

Read More: John Legend Provides Some Words Of Encouragement On "Don't Need To Sleep"

[Via]