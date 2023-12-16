Duke Deuce Wants To Know "WASSUP" On New Single

Duke Deuce is a Memphis rapper who deserves more respect from hip-hop listeners. The trap and crunk veteran has been going strong since the late 2010's decade. He has instituted, if not at least popularized the high-energy cuts we have gotten from this talented city. Just because he does not have the same notoriety as the newcomers do, he has certainly paved the way for some of your favorites of this era. It has been a little over a year since Deuce's last album. He came through with MEMPHIS MASSACRE III at the tail end of October.

Additionally, he dropped a project before that in the same year with CRUNKSTAR in June. This year, Duke has been landing some features in 2023 more so than his loosies. His last one came back in late August with "Gtd." Before that was "Woah" in the middle of August." Now, he has just made his return with "WASSUP."

Listen To "WASSUP" By Duke Deuce

The beat on this one is uniquely catered to Deuce. There is a funky looping horn-like synth woven throughout the trap beat. The hook is equally idiosyncratic too, with his trademark dialect. Anytime he drops, you can count on him to bring a lot of contagious energy. For now, this looks to be a loose single as well. But, hopefully, we get a new album soon.

What are your initial thoughts on this brand-new single, "WASSUP," by Duke Deuce? Is Duke the most fun rapper to listen to from the Memphis scene, why or why not? Does he deserve more credit for popularizing the crunk subgenre? Do you need a new album from him next year? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around Duke Deuce. Furthermore, stay with us for all of the best song drops throughout the week.

