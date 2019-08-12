Duke Deuce
- SongsDuke Deuce Wants To Know "WASSUP" On New SingleDuke is always bringing high-octane energy. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicWho Is Duke Deuce?Rapper Duke Deuce is reviving the sound of Crunk throughout Memphis, delivering the hip-hop sub-genre to the mainstream. By Caleb Hardy
- SongsRolling Loud's Compilation Album Begins With "Finger Food" By Rae Sremmurd & Duke Deuce: StreamThe new track is the first to land from Rolling Loud's forthcoming debut album.By Hayley Hynes
- MixtapesSnupe Bandz & PaperRoute Woo Drop Joint Project "Boyz N The Hood"The Memphis natives have dropped a raw and street-heavy collab that champions authenticity.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- NewsDuke Deuce Delivers His Signature Energy On New Track "Crunkstarz"Duke Deuce is back with a surprise new single called "Crunkstarz."By Alexander Cole
- MusicDuke Deuce Rolls A Backwood For The First Tme On "How To Roll"Duke Deuce had some hilarious tales during this latest episode of "How To Roll."By Alexander Cole
- NewsZaytoven Keeps The Shop Open Around The Clock On "My Trap Don't Close"Zaytoven locks in with Duke Deuce, Chief Keef, Foogiano, and more for his latest project.By Aron A.
- NewsDuke Deuce Drops "Every Chance I Get" FreestyleDuke Deuce hopped on DJ Khaled's "Every Chance I Get" beat and went off. By Taylor McCloud
- NewsDuke Deuce's Energy Is On Full Display On "DUKE SKYWALKER"Duke Deuce's new album "Duke Nukem" is full of gems.By Alexander Cole
- NewsDuke Deuce & Offset Deliver A Menacing Banger On "GANGSTA PARTY"Duke Deuce and Offset make the perfect team on "GANGSTA PARTY."By Alexander Cole
- MusicQuality Control's Duke Deuce Airs Out Mario Judah On InstagramThe rapper is calling Mario Judah out for failing to deliver a verse. By Madusa S.
- NewsDuke Deuce Shares "Memphis Massacre 2" MixtapeThe charismatic Quality Control signee displays his ability to make hits. By Noah C
- NewsProject Pat Helps Duke Deuce Flip His Own Song On "Crunk Ain't Dead (Remix)"It's official. Crunk is back.By Noah C
- NewsQuality Control Delivers Their 36-Track "Control The Streets, Volume 2" CompilationA massive undertaking.By Erika Marie
- MusicQuality Control "Control The Streets Vol. 2" Tracklist: Migos, Megan Thee Stallion, & More"Control The Streets Vol. 2" is about to go crazy.By Alex Zidel