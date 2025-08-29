Duke Deuce Has A "REBIRTH" On First Solo Album In Nearly Three Years

Duke Deuce has dropped off "REBIRTH," featuring plenty of his trademark energy and thumping bass-heavy production.

Duke Deuce had a solid run in 2024, but it was not up there with his 2020 or 2021, which remain the biggest years of his young career. He dropped Tribe, the official debut album for the Made Men Mafia, alongside the aforementioned Dubba G and Turnt LilThadd. Otherwise, he kept pretty quiet on the musical side of things. REBIRTH marks the first new Duke solo album since MEMPHIS MASSACRE III, and he certainly delivers exactly what a listener would expect. Thumping beats and almost unmatched energy. Check out the new album below.

From opening track "STAND ON BUSINESS" to the ending "LOYAL," a posse cut featuring Dubba G and Turnt LilThadd of the Made Men Mafia as well as Go! Ricky Go!, there is no shortage of high energy, big speaker-ready cuts. Whether it's a car or a club, these tracks will sound great in quite a few different settings.

REBIRTH, Duke's latest album, does not reinvent the wheel or offer anything fans have not heard out of him before. However, that does not matter much because the songs on here bang, which is exactly what people want when they listen to him.

Duke Deuce has been one of the rappers at the forefront of the modern Memphis revival, thanks to his consistency and reintroduction of crunk to more mainstream circles after decades out of the spotlight. His energy and big, bass-heavy production makes it almost impossible for someone to hear his music and not come away liking at least a couple of songs.

