Duke Deuce Claims To Be The Only One And "The Right 1" On Latest Single

duke deuceduke deuce
The king of crunk is making sure everyone knows who he is.

Whenever a new year rolls around, lots of folks are looking to start off on right foot. Whether that be setting short- and long-term goals or finding a new hobby or passion, most see it as time to set the tone for the months ahead. In the hip-hop world, MCs want to come out swinging with bold singles as sound as confident as humanly possible. It's to send a message to the rest of the contemporaries that its essentially their time. Additionally, a track at this time of the year can also be a great way to reassert one's standing in rap. For Memphis native Duke Deuce he's doing just the latter with "The Right 1."

Effectively recognized as the inventor of crunk music, the "Crunk Ain't Dead" artist had a nice run in 2024. After keeping himself regulated to singles and features following his 2022 project, MEMPHIS MASSACRE III, he returned with a follow-up. However, it wasn't a solo comeback, rather a group effort. Toward the backend, he, along with Dubba G and Turnt LilThadd, formed a new trio called Made Men Mafia. After sharing "Get Nasty" and "All White," they would go on to drop their debut project, Tribe. Features were kept to a minimum to show off their chemistry and for the most part, they all sound cohesive together. Hopefully, we get more from them in the future. For now, we got more Duke Deuce only but that's far from a bad thing. "The Right 1" is an uber confident banger ready for those new workout routines you are trying to get into for 2025. "F🖕🏽ya co-sign I was viral when you met me B!tch" is the type of energy he's on and the kind you should be as well!

"The Right 1" - Duke Deuce

