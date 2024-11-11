Hitkidd, Rico Nasty, Duke Deuce, & Xavier Wulf Drop Off A Crunk Anthem With "B.W.T.U."

Every artist here is the definition of "turnt."

It seems like the mission for this body of work was to bring more modern-sounding bangers with some odes to subgenres from the city. One of those is crunk, which is prevalent on the stacked Hitkidd collaboration between Rico Nasty, Duke Deuce, and Xavier Wulf, "B.W.T.U." That stands for "B**** We Turnt Up" and that acronym is a very accurate representation of the track. Right after the sung chants of "Start a f***ing revolution," Duke Deuce comes in and immediately gets you ready for what's ahead. His now iconic and drawn-out catchphrase "What the f***" and "Aye aye" adlibs set the tone perfectly for Rico's nasty delivery (pun intended) and Xavier's old-school Memphis delivery on the backend. It's a banger through and through and an instant save from the project. You can spin it for yourself, below.

Hitkidd threw his name into the "election" this past weekend with his new tape, Hitkidd For President . It's the Memphis producer's fourth project overall and second this year. If you haven't heard of his work before, go check out GloRilla 's "F.N.F (Let's Go)" and then come back. He's been moving up the ranks for the past five years and he's looking to be one of the faces of Memphis hip-hop that will carry the sound on for decades. He's still just 29, so he's certainly got the time to really stamp his name into the region's rich history of rap. Hitkidd For President had been in the works for about a year or so, with the first single, "Throw Ya Signs Up!" dropping back in August 2023.

