Hitkidd Enlists Numerous MCs To Back His Campaign On "Hitkidd For President"

BYZachary Horvath
Link Copied to Clipboard!
hitkidd for presidenthitkidd for president
The Memphis curator might be late to run, but he's looking to take over as one of the best producers in the game.

Sometimes, trap producers can sound like a dime a dozen. Many get lost in the shuffle and have a hard time developing relationships with other rappers. This of course leads to nowhere near as many opportunities for them to flourish in one of the most popular subgenres. It really is a cutthroat space, but Hitkidd is ensuring that he's far beyond the rest of the pack with Hitkidd For President.

It's the Memphis producer and curator's third solo project and this is actually a sequel of sorts too. Four years ago, he "ran for office" and dropped Hitkidd For President: 2020. Back then, he wasn't a major candidate. But in 2024, things have changed, and he's become quite a force. It's backed by the feature list, which boasts bigger supporters such as DaBaby, Key Glock, Rico Nasty, Duke Deuce, and Guapdad 4000. See if you'll cast your vote for Hitkidd by checking out the tape with the streaming links below.

Read More: Tamar Braxton Is A Teary-Eyed Mess Over The Election Of Trump

Hitkidd For President - Hitkidd & Various Artists

Hitkidd For President Tracklist:

  1. State of the Streets (Intro)
  2. If I Was President with Co Cash, Tripstar
  3. No Regrets (feat. BIG30)
  4. B.W.T.U. (feat. Rico Nasty, Duke Deuce, Xavier Wulf)
  5. Throw ya $igns Up (feat. ATM Richbaby, Glockianna, Ayoza, Yp.trapalot, Aleza)
  6. NOTT with Key Glock, Doe Boy
  7. Flavors (feat. Slimeroni)
  8. Plenty Mo' (feat. Premo Rice, Xavier Wulf)
  9. Lookin' For Ah Trick (feat. Jucee Froot, Gangsta Boo, La Chat)
  10. A** On Da Bus (feat. DaBaby)
  11. Throw It Back (feat. Eladio Carrion, Renni Rucci)
  12. Pardon Da Body (feat. Mellow Buckzz)
  13. Hit Dat H*e (A Stick Onna Glock) (feat. BlocBoy JB)
  14. What's My Name (feat. Dess Dior, Guapdad 4000)
  15. Secluded with Lil Gotit
  16. Land Of The Free (Outro) (feat. Talibah Safiya)

Read More: Kimora Lee Simmons Faces Legal Trouble Over Alleged Fraud, Forgery & Property Disputes

[Via] [Via]

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
...