Hitkidd Enlists Numerous MCs To Back His Campaign On "Hitkidd For President"

The Memphis curator might be late to run, but he's looking to take over as one of the best producers in the game.

It's the Memphis producer and curator's third solo project and this is actually a sequel of sorts too. Four years ago, he "ran for office" and dropped Hitkidd For President: 2020. Back then, he wasn't a major candidate. But in 2024, things have changed, and he's become quite a force. It's backed by the feature list, which boasts bigger supporters such as DaBaby , Key Glock, Rico Nasty, Duke Deuce, and Guapdad 4000. See if you'll cast your vote for Hitkidd by checking out the tape with the streaming links below.

Sometimes, trap producers can sound like a dime a dozen. Many get lost in the shuffle and have a hard time developing relationships with other rappers. This of course leads to nowhere near as many opportunities for them to flourish in one of the most popular subgenres. It really is a cutthroat space, but Hitkidd is ensuring that he's far beyond the rest of the pack with Hitkidd For President .

