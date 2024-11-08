Hitkidd Enlists Numerous MCs To Back His Campaign On "Hitkidd For President"

Sometimes, trap producers can sound like a dime a dozen. Many get lost in the shuffle and have a hard time developing relationships with other rappers. This of course leads to nowhere near as many opportunities for them to flourish in one of the most popular subgenres. It really is a cutthroat space, but Hitkidd is ensuring that he's far beyond the rest of the pack with Hitkidd For President.
It's the Memphis producer and curator's third solo project and this is actually a sequel of sorts too. Four years ago, he "ran for office" and dropped Hitkidd For President: 2020. Back then, he wasn't a major candidate. But in 2024, things have changed, and he's become quite a force. It's backed by the feature list, which boasts bigger supporters such as DaBaby, Key Glock, Rico Nasty, Duke Deuce, and Guapdad 4000. See if you'll cast your vote for Hitkidd by checking out the tape with the streaming links below.
Hitkidd For President - Hitkidd & Various Artists
Hitkidd For President Tracklist:
- State of the Streets (Intro)
- If I Was President with Co Cash, Tripstar
- No Regrets (feat. BIG30)
- B.W.T.U. (feat. Rico Nasty, Duke Deuce, Xavier Wulf)
- Throw ya $igns Up (feat. ATM Richbaby, Glockianna, Ayoza, Yp.trapalot, Aleza)
- NOTT with Key Glock, Doe Boy
- Flavors (feat. Slimeroni)
- Plenty Mo' (feat. Premo Rice, Xavier Wulf)
- Lookin' For Ah Trick (feat. Jucee Froot, Gangsta Boo, La Chat)
- A** On Da Bus (feat. DaBaby)
- Throw It Back (feat. Eladio Carrion, Renni Rucci)
- Pardon Da Body (feat. Mellow Buckzz)
- Hit Dat H*e (A Stick Onna Glock) (feat. BlocBoy JB)
- What's My Name (feat. Dess Dior, Guapdad 4000)
- Secluded with Lil Gotit
- Land Of The Free (Outro) (feat. Talibah Safiya)