Hitkidd & Lil Gotit Would Rather Be "Secluded" On New Single: Stream

Hitkidd recently boosted up his production repertoire again on his prolific streak, teaming up with Lil Gotit for this new single, "Secluded." Moreover, it's a woozy cut with bright keys, stark but hard-hitting trap percussion, and a lot of dreamy atmosphere to really put you in a trance. Lyrically, the Atlanta spitter is boasting about the usual flexes with some simple but sharp bars, particularly placing an emphasis on how they're moving silently and "posted somewhere you can't be at." While the "How I'm Pose To Live" MC keeps more or less the same few flows throughout, his energetic vocal delivery does more than enough to keep his lyrics fresh and engaging.

Furthermore, this marks a bit of a departure from what the Memphis producer has been doing recently. He's done a lot to put on for his city's classic sounds, recently teaming up with a host of fiery femcees for the Renegade project. However, across Hitkidd's other production credits, including Bladee and Lil Uzi Vert, there's clearly a lot of versatility and fundamental skills within his skillset. It also helps that Lil Gotit knows how to approach a track like "Secluded" with a healthy balance of force and calm patience in his performance, highlighting the instrumental's intoxicating qualities. It's exactly what he crafted on previous singles like "Dr. Marten," so while this isn't an exciting reinvention, it at least keeps the quality standard up to snuff.

Read More: Lil Gotit Blasts Those Disturbing Brother Lil Keed’s Grave

Lil Gotit & Hitkidd's "Secluded": Stream & Watch The Music Video

As such, we can't wait to see what the Thugger mentee and the "You The Type" beatsmith bring us next. If you haven't heard "Secluded" yet, find it on your preferred streaming service and check out the music video above. Peep down below for some standout bars, and to leave your thoughts on this single in the comments section. As always, for more on Lil Gotit and Hitkidd, plus the latest great music drops around the clock, stick around on HNHH.

Quotable Lyrics

Gimme that light, I'm on the boat, living my life like I'm Yachty,

Aye, OVO, busting these Drakes, then we go Champagne Papi,

Text her a mop emoji, she know to come over to go ahead and sloppy,

Her baby boy, she too ratchet, can't f**k with these n***as, too happy

Read More: Hitkidd Calls For Labels To Stop Separating Artists From Producers