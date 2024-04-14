Hitkidd & Lil Gotit Would Rather Be "Secluded" On New Single: Stream

Over an intoxicatingly woozy beat with bright keys and hard trap percussion, the Atlanta spitter flows with ease.

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
Link Copied to Clipboard!
184 Views
Hitkidd Lil Gotit Secluded New Song Stream Hip Hop NewsHitkidd Lil Gotit Secluded New Song Stream Hip Hop News

Hitkidd recently boosted up his production repertoire again on his prolific streak, teaming up with Lil Gotit for this new single, "Secluded." Moreover, it's a woozy cut with bright keys, stark but hard-hitting trap percussion, and a lot of dreamy atmosphere to really put you in a trance. Lyrically, the Atlanta spitter is boasting about the usual flexes with some simple but sharp bars, particularly placing an emphasis on how they're moving silently and "posted somewhere you can't be at." While the "How I'm Pose To Live" MC keeps more or less the same few flows throughout, his energetic vocal delivery does more than enough to keep his lyrics fresh and engaging.

Furthermore, this marks a bit of a departure from what the Memphis producer has been doing recently. He's done a lot to put on for his city's classic sounds, recently teaming up with a host of fiery femcees for the Renegade project. However, across Hitkidd's other production credits, including Bladee and Lil Uzi Vert, there's clearly a lot of versatility and fundamental skills within his skillset. It also helps that Lil Gotit knows how to approach a track like "Secluded" with a healthy balance of force and calm patience in his performance, highlighting the instrumental's intoxicating qualities. It's exactly what he crafted on previous singles like "Dr. Marten," so while this isn't an exciting reinvention, it at least keeps the quality standard up to snuff.

Read More: Lil Gotit Blasts Those Disturbing Brother Lil Keed’s Grave

Lil Gotit & Hitkidd's "Secluded": Stream & Watch The Music Video

As such, we can't wait to see what the Thugger mentee and the "You The Type" beatsmith bring us next. If you haven't heard "Secluded" yet, find it on your preferred streaming service and check out the music video above. Peep down below for some standout bars, and to leave your thoughts on this single in the comments section. As always, for more on Lil Gotit and Hitkidd, plus the latest great music drops around the clock, stick around on HNHH.

Quotable Lyrics
Gimme that light, I'm on the boat, living my life like I'm Yachty,
Aye, OVO, busting these Drakes, then we go Champagne Papi,
Text her a mop emoji, she know to come over to go ahead and sloppy,
Her baby boy, she too ratchet, can't f**k with these n***as, too happy

Read More: Hitkidd Calls For Labels To Stop Separating Artists From Producers

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.
recommended content
lilgotit-how-im-pose-to-liveSongsLil Gotit Delivers A Catchy New Single With "How I'm Pose To Live"
vivienne westwood ufo361SongsUfo361 Taps Lancey Foux For Another Single Off Upcoming "SONY" Tape With "VIVIENNE WESTWOOD"
SongsHitkidd Drops Female Rap Posse Cut Single, "You The Type"
Superstar Creature With Lil GotitSongsLil Gotit Blasts Those Disturbing Brother Lil Keed's Grave